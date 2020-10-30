VHSL announces mitigation guidelines for return to participation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – On Thursday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed the fourth amended Executive Order 67 which includes changes to Section 12 related to recreational sports.

These changes allow the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Championship + 1 schedule to begin playing in December as scheduled.

The VHSL has released its “Guidelines for Return to Participation” for school divisions. This document will provide guidance for our schools to ensure a safe reopening of sports and activities.

“Keeping our student athletes safe is critical during this pandemic,” Northam said. “I know I join many parents in looking forward to the safe return of school sports.

"(The) VHSL has been a tremendous partner throughout the COVID crisis, and I appreciate the thoughtfulness and diligence they have put in development of these guidelines for returning to play.”