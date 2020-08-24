VHSL establishes plans for its condensed sports campaigns

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Virginia High School League (VHSL) has released a schedule for a condensed 2020-2021 athletics and activities campaign, one that will begin with winter sports play in December.
The revised season is the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the 2020 spring sports season to be canceled.
The schedule plan was released following a Monday work session of the VHSL’s Executive Committee.
A release from the VHSL said coaches, athletic directors, principals and superintendents were consulted over “a 10-day period’’ leading up to the development of the schedule plan.
“I want to be clear that this work session was not intended to produce a final plan. The purpose of the work session was to provide a draft to the Executive Committee for the... sports and academic season and for the process of building a plan for regular season and postseason,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said in the release.
“The various staff meetings with coaches, athletic directors, principals, and superintendent representatives discussed at length the challenges, including health, safety, and financial considerations of implementing any schedule options.
“We appreciate the hard work and feedback our region athletic directors, coaches, principals, and other representatives provided to our staff during region meetings and through our coaches advisory committees. Our newly formed Student Advisory Committee also provided invaluable feedback as well,’’ Haun said.
“The VHSL is fortunate to have a dedicated group of school administrators and coaches who are working tirelessly during these unprecedented times on behalf of all students, as we plan for athletics and academic activities for the upcoming year.”
Boys and girls basketball are the league’s anchor winter sports. The plan has those sports playing 14 regular-season games with regional and state postseason play included.
The first official practice is December 7 with the first games set for December 21.
Wrestling, boys and girls swimming and diving, boys and girls indoor track and field gymnastics and sideline cheerleading commences in December too.
Wrestling has eight regular-season events, while swimming and diving, indoor track and field, gymnastics each has six.
The fall sports season begins in February with regular-season play in football, volleyball, boys and girls cross country, competition cheerleading, field hockey and boys and girls golf.
Postseason play is planned for these sports.
The plan allows for six regular-season games in football with practice starting February 4 and the first contest set for February 22.
Volleyball has 12 regular-season games; field hockey has 10; boys and girls golf each has eight; boys and girls cross country has six ;and competition cheerleading has three events.
The spring sports season begins for baseball,softball, boys and girls outdoor track and field, boys and girls soccer and boys and girls lacrosse begins with games April 26 and boys and girls tennis starting April 21.
The first practices for those sports are slated for April 12.
Baseball and softball have 12 regular-season games planned; boys and girls soccer and boys and girls tennis have 10; boys and girls lacrosse and boys and girls outdoor track and field have nine.
Postseason play is planned for these sports.
Among the activities sanctioned by the VHSL that have state-championship competitions are theatre, scholastic bowl, forensics, debate, robotics and film festival. Those events are planned for February, March, April, May and June.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!