VHSL establishes plans for its condensed sports campaigns

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Virginia High School League (VHSL) has released a schedule for a condensed 2020-2021 athletics and activities campaign, one that will begin with winter sports play in December.

The revised season is the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the 2020 spring sports season to be canceled.

The schedule plan was released following a Monday work session of the VHSL’s Executive Committee.

A release from the VHSL said coaches, athletic directors, principals and superintendents were consulted over “a 10-day period’’ leading up to the development of the schedule plan.

“I want to be clear that this work session was not intended to produce a final plan. The purpose of the work session was to provide a draft to the Executive Committee for the... sports and academic season and for the process of building a plan for regular season and postseason,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said in the release.

“The various staff meetings with coaches, athletic directors, principals, and superintendent representatives discussed at length the challenges, including health, safety, and financial considerations of implementing any schedule options.

“We appreciate the hard work and feedback our region athletic directors, coaches, principals, and other representatives provided to our staff during region meetings and through our coaches advisory committees. Our newly formed Student Advisory Committee also provided invaluable feedback as well,’’ Haun said.

“The VHSL is fortunate to have a dedicated group of school administrators and coaches who are working tirelessly during these unprecedented times on behalf of all students, as we plan for athletics and academic activities for the upcoming year.”