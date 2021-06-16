VHSL executive announces plans to retire

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Virginia High School League (VHSL) Associate Executive Director Tom Dolan has announced that he will retire at the end of the 2021-22 academic year.

Dolan joined the VHSL staff as an assistant director in 2007 before assuming the assistant director of compliance in 2013, overseeing compliance and interpretations of rules and regulations, eligibility cases and appeals, and state responsibilities for basketball and tennis.

Dolan has been the Associate Executive Director since 2017.

“As I look forward to completing my 43rd year in education, including teaching, coaching, and administration, it is simply the right time to step aside following the 2021-22 school year,” Dolan said.

“It’s been a great honor to dedicate my life in service to the VHSL, athletes, school administrators, and coaches.”

“Tom has been a trusted and invaluable member of our staff,” VHSL Executive Director John W. “Billy” Haun said.