VHSL FOOTBALL RATINGS

VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE RATING SCALE PLAYOFF POINTS
CLASS 6 REGION A
TEAM RECORD/GAMES POINTS AVERAGE
1. Manchester 4-1/5 142 28.40
2. Oscar Smith 4-1/5 139 27.80
3. Western Branch 6-1/7 191 27.29
4. Thomas Dale 4-1/5 133 26.60
5. Ocean Lakes 4-2/6 156 26.00
6. Franklin County 2-3/5 118 23.60
7. James River-Midlothian 3-4/7 159 22.71
8. Floyd Kellam 2-4/6 132 22.00
9. Cosby 2-4/6 131 21.83
10. Grassfield 0-7/7 126 18.00
11. Landstown 0-5/5 85 16.80
Top 8 teams at the end of the regular-season qualify for the playoffs.
As of Tuesday, Oct. 12, four of the Blue Ridge District's six teams rank in the top eight of their regions: in Class 3 Region D: Staunton River is fifth, Northside is sixth and Lord Botetourt is eighth.