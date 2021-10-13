 Skip to main content
VHSL FOOTBALL RATINGS
VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE RATING SCALE PLAYOFF POINTS

CLASS 6 REGION A

TEAM                                   RECORD/GAMES       POINTS      AVERAGE

1. Manchester                       4-1/5                         142             28.40

2. Oscar Smith                      4-1/5                         139             27.80

3. Western Branch                 6-1/7                         191             27.29

4. Thomas Dale                     4-1/5                         133             26.60

5. Ocean Lakes                      4-2/6                         156             26.00

6. Franklin County                  2-3/5                         118             23.60

7. James River-Midlothian       3-4/7                         159             22.71

8. Floyd Kellam                      2-4/6                         132             22.00

9. Cosby                                2-4/6                         131             21.83

10. Grassfield                         0-7/7                         126             18.00

11. Landstown                        0-5/5                          85              16.80

Top 8 teams at the end of the regular-season qualify for the playoffs.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 12, four of the Blue Ridge District's six teams rank in the top eight of their regions: in Class 3 Region D: Staunton River is fifth, Northside is sixth and Lord Botetourt is eighth.

