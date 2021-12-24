VHSL partners with MaxPreps

CHARLOTTESVILLE - The Virginia High School League (VHSL) and the website MaxPreps have announced a multi-year partnership that will allow the alliance to provide a sports information platform for its member schools.

The platform, which is being offered across desktop, tablet and mobile, streamlines the managing of sports information and the partnership enables all box score information published on MaxPreps.com to be automatically provided to the VHSL for use in managing various initiatives.

Beginning with the winter season, which includes competition in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls indoor track and field, boys and girls swimming and wrestling coaches are encouraged to submit statistics to MaxPreps after each game to accurately track regular-season standings and create statewide leaderboards.

“The Virginia High School League is excited to partner with MaxPreps to bring top level coverage and information to our students, member schools, fans and everyone else connected to supporting high school athletics in Virginia,’’ VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said in a prepared statement.

“We look forward to what this partnership will produce for everyone involved with the VHSL.’’

MaxPreps was founded in August 2002 and it has partnered with 29 other high school state associations.

Also, it is an official partner of the National Federation of State High School Associations andn the NFHS Network. It is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, Calif.

“Virginia has long been one of the top states for high school sports nationally, and MaxPreps is excited to integrate our technology to help the VHSL continue to expand its media properities,’’ Director of State Association Partnerships for Max Preps Gerry Valerio said in the statement.

“We are thrilled to be able to more easily share the accomplishments of VHSL student-athletes with the entire nation.’’​