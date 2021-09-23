Vigil honoring Lipinski is Friday

FERRUM - A vigil has been scheduled for Friday on Ferrum College's campus in honor of the life of Panthers student-athlete Cole Lipinski, who died Sunday.

The vigil in the Franklin Hall Quad starts at 4 p.m.

Lipinski was in his fourth year as a goalkeeper on the Panthers' men's soccer team. This spring, he planned to compete in men's lacrosse for a third season.

Ferrum's men's soccer match against William Peace (N.C.) University Wednesday was postponed.

The Panthers are scheduled to return to action Sunday at home against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Virginia Wesleyan University.

Lipinski was expected to start the match.

Instead, Lipinski's memory will be honored with a moment of silence, and the two teams have agreed to leave the Panthers' goal open for the first 99 seconds of the match, according to college athletics officials.

Lipinski wore jersey number 99.

Lipinski had played in one match this season logging 30:33 minutes. That match was Saturday in Buena Vista and was won by the Panthers, 3-2, in overtime. He faced one shot on goal and collected a save, according to game statistics.