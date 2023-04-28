Northside defeated Franklin County 15-12 in a Blue Ridge District varsity baseball loss Tuesday at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The setback is the Eagles' first in league play thei season.

Franklin County (5-7-1, 4-1 Blue Ridge District) resumes its season tonight (Friday, April 28) when the Eagles host Staunton River to complete a three-game homestand.

Game time at Naff Field is 6:30 p.m.

Northside blanks Franklin County jayvees

ROANOKE - Northside blanked Franklin County 4-0 Tuesday in a Blue Ridge District junior varsity baseball contest.

Franklin County has lost three games in a row.

The Eagles (3-7, 1-3 Blue Ridge District) returns to action today (Friday, April 28) when they host Staunton River.

Game time at Naff Field is 4:30 p.m.

Baseball Youth Night is tonight at Naff Field

Franklin County Baseball is staging, Franklin County High School Baseball Youth Night tonight.

The Eagles junior varsity and varsity squads are inviting all Franklin County youth baseball players to run out on the field with them in a doubleheader against Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River.

First pitch for the JV game is 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity contest at 6:30 p.m.

Cost is $7 to get into the game at W.W. Naff Jr. Field, which is on the campus of Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Concessions are sold during both games.

Players wearing their jerseys to the concession window receive a free ring pop.

Panthers sweep back-to-back home games

FERRUM - Ferrum College's baseball team swept a pair of games Tuesday and Wednesday at W.B. Adams Field against Old Dominion Athletic Conference foe Averett University and non-league rival Mary Baldwin University.

The Panthers defeated Averett, 8-6, and edged Mary Baldwin, 6-5.

Ferrum (15-21, 8-12 ODAC) completes regular-season play with a two-game conference series against Shenandoah University at Adams Field Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday's game starts at 11 a.m., Sunday's game starts at 2 p.m.

Entering weekend play, Shenandoah (32-5, 16-4 ODAC) is in second place in the league standings, one game in arrears to first-place University of Lynchburg.

Ferrum and Bridgewatwer College are tied for eighth place.

The top eight teams qualify for the conference tournament.

Chug for the Jug is Saturday15-21

The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday at Franklin County High School.

Race time is 9 a.m.

Proceeds from the race benefit the track and field and cross country programs at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Overall and age group champions receive a commemorative jug for their efforts.

Those interested in competing can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.

Willow Creek stages Mixed Couples tournament

The two-player teams of Tony Hutchins and Kristen Birkmeier, Ashley Keith and Cody Noakes and Elbert Foley and Betty Compton claimed first-place laurels in a Mixed Couples golf tournament staged at Willow Creek County Club Sunday.

Placing second were the teams of Mike and Johnny Kelley and John and Agie Stubbs.

Finishing third were the teams of Dave and Brenda Aveline and Emitt Thompson and Michelle McCall.

Taking fourth were the teams of David and Beverly Woody and Greg and Valeria Hodges.

Willow Creek’s next Mixed Couples tournament is set for Sunday, May 7.

Speedway winners are cited

CALLAWAY - Winners from Saturday’s LA Birthday Bash at Franklin County Speedway are Noah Hinchee (Stock4 Race 1), Wes Givens (Stock4 Race 2), Jacob Hollingsworth (Rookie), Robbie Young (Stock6), Keyshaun Claytor (Bootleggers), Daniel Hutson (Mini Stocks), Angie Campbell (Divas) and Preston Hart (Any Car).

Dixon is honored by VaSID

FERRUM - Ferrum College junior Rayshawn Dixon has earned All-State accolades in wrestling for the 2022-2023 season by a vote of the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).

Dixon, who hails from Fayetteville, N.C., is a second-team honoree. He finished the season with a 34-5 record and 10 pins.

Wrestlers in NCAA Divisions I, II and III and NAIA are eligible for selection.

Dixon, competing at 285 pounds, won individual weight class championships at the Mount Union (Ohio) Invitational, the Cougar Open hosted by Averett University, Citrus Invitational and Pete Willson Wheaton Invitational.

Dixon was the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s (ODAC) Wrestler of the Week four times in the heavyweight class and a second-team All-ODAC choice.

Dixon finished third in his weight class in the Southeast Regional to earn his first berth in the NCAA Division III Nationals, which were staged in Roanoke with Ferrum serving as the host school. His third-place victory came in sudden-death.

In the Nationals, Dixon won his first bout by pin, then he lost two in a row, the last of which was by one point, and was eliminated.

Ferrum defeats Eastern Mennonite at home

FERRUM - Ferrum College built leads of 5-0, 10-0 and 13-0 in a Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s lacrosse triumph over Eastern Mennonite University at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Willow Cooper netted six goals for the Panthers (7-9) and Erin Reynolds tallied four.

Also, Bianca Cellitto and Victoria Tyler each with one goal.

Eastern Mennonite (2-9) scored all of its goals in the fourth quarter.

Scoring for the Royals were Amber Bonds with two goals and Courtney Crawford with one.

Ferrum goalkeeper Faith Chubbuck (3-4) totaled three saves in 51 minutes of action.

Cristal Narciso (2-9) played all 60 minutes in net for Eastern Mennonite and had eight saves.

Marlins sweep Panthers in ODAC softball

VIRGINIA BEACH - Virginia Wesleyan University reached the 30-win mark for the season by sweeping Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball doubleheader, 14-5 and 15-0.

Both games were stopped in the fifth inning because of the difference in scores.

The Marlins (30-8, 14-4 in the ODAC) erased a 1-0 deficit in the first game by scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Emma Adams accounted for all of those runs by belting a grand-slam home run.

Virginia Wesleyan tallied a run in the second, five runs in the third and four runs in the fourth.

Ferrum (10-22, 2-14 ODAC) totaled its final three runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Adams (6-3) earned the win in relief by allowing no hits and no earned runs in 1 2/3 innings. She walked two and struck out one.

Laci Campbell was 3 of 3 with a triple two runs and three RBIs for the Marlins.

Ferrum starting pitcher Wynema Thomas (1-3) was charged with the loss. In 2 2/3 innings, she surrendered eight hits, 10 earned runs and three walks, while striking out three.

In the second game, the Marlins scored three runs in the first, six in the second and five in the third to build a 14-0 advantage.

Starting pitcher Laren Bible tossed a complete-game, five-inning no hitter foir Virginia Wesleyan. She struck out four.

Ferrum starter Erin Nelson (1-10) yielded six hits, four runs and three walks in 1 2/3 innings.

Lee wins for Ferrum women

LYNCHBURG - Heaven Lee of Ferrum College’s women’s outdoor track and field team captured top honors in the shot put at the WildCat Twilight meet, hosted and staged by Randolph College.

Because of inclement weather and thunderstorms, the meet was held during the day instead of night.

Lee won the event with a throw of 9.90 meters.

Also placing for the Panthers were the quartet of Airiana Beverley, Jordan Hairston, Trina Lewis and Tejah Yates (fifth in 54.15 seconds in the 4x100-meter relay) and Hairston, Genesis Pineiro, Lacey Flanagan and Lewis (fourth in 4:35.77 in the 4x40 meter relay).

Ferrum competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Track and Field Championships Sunday and Monday.

Bridgewater College is the host school.

4x400 relay team wins for Panthers

LYNCHBURG - The Ferrum College quartet of Michael Hamm, Deontae Lawson, Kaden Ryder and Kwajay Withcer won the 4x400 meter relay at the WildCat Twilight meet, hosted and staged by Randolph College.

Because of inclement weather and thunderstorms, the meet was held during the day instead of night.

The foursome won in a time of 3:22.60.

Other place winners for the Panthers were Lawson (first in 11.20 seconds in 100-metter dash.), Alberto Pineiro (fifth in 11.70 seconds in the 100-meter dash).

Ferrum competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Track and Field Championships Sunday and Monday.

Bridgewater College is the host school.

PBA Junior event scheduled for Rocky Mount

The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Junior Rocky Mount South U15 Mixed Regional is scheduled for today through Sunday at the Rocky Mount Bowling Center.

Pickleball tournament is set for May 13

MONETA - Pickleball for Parkinsons is slated for Saturday, May 13 at the Smith Mountain Lake YMCA.

Players of all skill levels can compete.

Those who register by Monday, May 1 receive a free t-shirt.

Round robin tournament play is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $35 per person. No partner is required.

Registration and warm-ups begin at 8:30 a.m.

To register, call the SML YMCA, (540) 721-9622.

Those with questions should email pb4parkinsons@gmail.com .

A VIP After Party begins at 5 p.m. Cost is $50 per person. There is limited capacity.

Proceeds from the tournament and after party will be donated to the YMCA’s Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinsons program.