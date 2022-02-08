Vikings strike early in triumph over Eagles

Northside netted 17 of the game’s first 20 points Friday and defeated Franklin County 77-46 in a Blue Ridge District boys varsity basketball contest on Senior Night at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Vikings broke an early deadlock at 2 with a 15-1 surge and finished the opening period by swishing three 3-point field goals to produce a 19-point, 26-7 cushion.

Northside won the second stanza, 16-11, to craft a 24-point, 42-18, lead.

Three of four makes from the free-throw line made the count, 33-9, with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first half.

Moments later, a trey enabled the Vikings to push the spread to 25 points, 36-11.

FCHS cut five points off the difference courtesy of a basket by Jamerise Holland and a 3-pointer by Eli Foutz.

A late basket by Haven Mullins was matched by a Northside deuce at the horn.

After moving in front by 26 points, the Vikings later expanded their lead to 27 points, 55-28.

Rylan McGhee hit consecutive 3-pointers for the Eagles, but the Vikings answered with a 6-1 run to return the deficit to 26 points, 61-35.

Each team ended the quarter with a basket.

Overall, Northside won the frame, 21-19.

A Vikings’ 3-pointer made the count 70-39 and brought the running clock rule into effect because the second-half difference was 30 or more points.

The difference later reached 33 points, 74-41.

At the end, Northside hit a 3-pointer to match a trey by Tucker Harvey on FCHS’s last scoring possession.

The Eagles and the Vikings have faced off as non-district rivals and foes in two leagues—the old Roanoke Valley and Blue Ridge districts.

FCHS has not defeated Northside since entering the Blue Ridge District.

Four Northside players accounted for eight 3-pointers: Ayrion Jourinette and Sydney Webb each with one, Lawrence Cole with two and Kai Logan with four.

Northside made 31 field goals and was 7 of 12 (58.3%) from the free-throw line.

The Vikings employed 12 players and nine scored.

Webb led Northside with 16 points, Jourinette netted 15, Cole tallied 14 and Logan scored 12.

Also scoring were Cameron Abshire and Mykell Harvey each with six points, Jachan Anthony with four and Cy Hardy and Nick Crawford each with two.

FCHS made 19 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and was 4 of 11 from the free-throw line (36.4%).

McGhee swished two 3-pointers, while Foutz and Tucker Harvey each hit one.

The Eagles did not feature a double-figure scorer.

Randy Clark led FCHS with nine points and McGhee netted eight.

Also scoring were Nasir Holland with seven points, Tucker Harvey and Foutz each with five, Haven Mullins and Ke’Shawn Wright each with four and Jamerise Holland and Jordan Hering each with two.

FCHS returns to action Wednesday with a non-district road contest against Bassett. Tip off is 7 p.m.