Vikings tally game-winner in seventh

Northside manufactured the game-winning run in the top of the seventh inning Friday in a 3-2 girls varsity softball win over Blue Ridge District rival Franklin County at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.
The Vikings’ victory is their second win this season over the Eagles.
FCHS (3-3) suffered its second straight loss, both by one run and both on its home diamond.
The Vikings manufactured the game-winning run in the top of the seventh inning.
FCHS broke a scoreless stalemate by scoring the game’s initial run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Vikings responded with a two-run fifth before the Eagles answered with a run in the bottom of the frame to produce a 2-2 deadlock.
Northside outhit FCHS, 6-4, and played error-free defense.
Rianna Saunders and Kylee Draper each totaled two hits for the Vikings.
Bailey Compton claimed the victory inside the pitching circle. She allowed two runs, one walk and struck out 18.
Kaylee Manning tossed a complete game for the Eagles, but was charged with the loss. She permitted three runs and struck out six.
Baylee Greer paced the Eagles’ offense with two hits.
Jayvees improve to 7-0 with sweep Franklin County’s junior varsity softball team swept Brookville in a non-district doubleheader at home Friday, winning 12-2 and 15-5.
Winning pitchers for the Eagles (7-0) were Moriah Quesenberry in the first game and Lora Altice in the second game.
Offensively, Evan Custer was 2 of 3 in both games and Taylor Metts was 2 of 3 in both games.
FCHS plays its next four games on the road. Its next home game is its season finale against Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt, Friday, June 4.
BFMS plays to a tie for a third time VINTON—Benjamin Franklin Middle School scored its final run in the top of the sixth inning Monday to tie William Byrd Middle School 8-8 in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District softball contest.
Both match-ups this season between the Eagles and the Terriers have ended in stalemates.
BFMS (5-0-3) and William Byrd each collected 13 hits.
The Eagles committed two errors, while the Terriers played error-free defense.
The contest featured five extra-base hits: a home run and two doubles by BFMS’s Kamari Holland and two doubles by William Byrd.
Holland, who was 3 of 3 at the plate with a walk, drove in three runs.
The contest was tied at 5 after three innings with William Byrd scoring four runs in the bottom of the first and one in the last of the third, while BFMS countered with four runs in the top of the second and one in its half of the third.
The Eagles broke the deadlock by manufacturing two runs in the top of the fourth.
Trailing 7-5, the Terriers scored one run in the bottom of the fourth and two in the last of the fifth to recapture the lead.
Aleah Davis started inside the pitching circle for the Eagles and permitted nine hits, one walk and six runs, four of which were earned in four innings. She struck out one.
Davis faced 23 batters. She threw 61 pitches, 38 for strikes.
Kennedy Cooper tossed two innings in relief and surrendered four hits, two walks and two runs, both earned.
Cooper faced 12 batters. She threw 35 pitches, 19 for strikes.
Also with three hits for BFMS were Addison Angle and Maria Guttierez.
Police’s single is game-winner
for BFMS Aleigha Police drove a 1-2 pitch for a game-winning single with two outs in the last of the sixth inning as Benjamin Franklin Middle School edged Andrew Lewis Middle School, 3-2, in a softball match-up at home.
The Wolverines broke a scoreless tie by manufacturing both of their runs in the top of the fourth and they held a 2-0 lead until the bottom of the fifth.
The Eagles squared the count in that frame; they scored one run when the Wolverines committed their lone error.
Each team collected five hits, and BFMS won despite committing three errors.
Kennedy Cooper tossed two innings of shut-out relief inside the pitching circle to earn the win. She allowed two hits and struck out one.
Cooper faced nine batters. She threw 17 pitches, 14 for strikes.
Aleah Davis started for the Eagles and permitted three hits and two runs in four innings. She struck out six and walked one.
Davis faced 17 batters. She threw 61 pitches, 40 for strikes.
Davis, Police, Ciara Wright, Addison Angle and Kamari Holland accounted for BFMS’s five hits, all singles.
Three players produced Andrew Lewis’ five hits; one of those hits was a double.
Andrew Lewis’ starting pitcher threw all 5 2/3 innings. She surrendered three hits, five walks and five runs, three of which were earned, while striking out 12.