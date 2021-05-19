Vikings tally game-winner in seventh

The contest was tied at 5 after three innings with William Byrd scoring four runs in the bottom of the first and one in the last of the third, while BFMS countered with four runs in the top of the second and one in its half of the third.

The Eagles broke the deadlock by manufacturing two runs in the top of the fourth.

Trailing 7-5, the Terriers scored one run in the bottom of the fourth and two in the last of the fifth to recapture the lead.

Aleah Davis started inside the pitching circle for the Eagles and permitted nine hits, one walk and six runs, four of which were earned in four innings. She struck out one.

Davis faced 23 batters. She threw 61 pitches, 38 for strikes.

Kennedy Cooper tossed two innings in relief and surrendered four hits, two walks and two runs, both earned.

Cooper faced 12 batters. She threw 35 pitches, 19 for strikes.

Also with three hits for BFMS were Addison Angle and Maria Guttierez.

