Vintage cars are racing at SBS in August

SOUTH BOSTON - South Boston Speedway (SBS) is celebrating its 65th anniversary in 2022 with August being a full anniversary month that will include a pair of vintage racing events that will take race fans back to some of racing’s early days.

The regional touring Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club is staging races for its Late Model Sportsman and Modified divisions Saturday, Aug. 6 as an added feature to the track’s regularly scheduled NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event.

That event marks the second scheduled appearance for the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club in 2022.

The Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club features owners and drivers competing with vintage Modified and Late Model Sportsman cars from the 1950s to the 1980s.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, the competitors of the East Coast Flathead Ford Racing Association stages a race as an added event to the scheduled NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event.

The East Coast Flathead Ford Racing Association features flathead Ford V8 racing engines and cars.

It is comprised of a group of owners and drivers of antique Ford race cars that show and race the antique cars at speedways in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

The club is dedicated to preserving the history of the famed Ford flathead V8 engine used by Ford for stock car racing in 1932 to 1948 Ford automobiles.

Editor's Note: Joe Chandler is the Public Relations Director at South Boston Speedway.