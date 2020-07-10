W&L's decision means Ferrum must find a new football foe for homecoming

FERRUM - Because of a decision made by Washington and Lee University's Department of Athletics Friday afternoon, Ferrum College is in need of an opponent for homecoming.

Washington and Lee (W&L) has opted not to compete in fall sports in 2020, thus the Panthers and the Generals, both of whom are rivals in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), will not meet in football, men's and women's soccer, field hockey, volleyball and men's and women's cross country during the upcoming campaign.

To date, W&L is the only ODAC institution that has opted to shelve its fall spots season.

Earlier this week the Division III Centennial Conference, which is made up of colleges and universities in Pennsylvania and Maryland, decided to suspend its fall sports campaign.

W&L and Ferrum were scheduled to play at W.B. Adams Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 3 - the Panthers' homecoming contest.

The Generals, who are 2-0 versus the Panthers since their arrival in the ODAC in 2018, were Ferrum's homecoming opponent two years ago and won the match-up with a field goal on the last play of the game, 38-35.

Last year, the Generals bested the Panthers in Lexington 30-10. In that contest, star running back Brian Mann sustained an injury in the second quarter that would cost him the majority of the remainder of the season.

This year's match-up would have been Cleive Adams' first as the Panthers coach. Adams is a former Generals assistant coach, and he claimed his first head coaching win when Averett University defeated W&L in his debut in charge of the Cougars.