W&L's decision means Ferrum must find a new football foe for homecoming

FERRUM - Because of a decision made by Washington and Lee University's Department of Athletics Friday afternoon, Ferrum College is in need of an opponent for homecoming.
Washington and Lee (W&L) has opted not to compete in fall sports in 2020, thus the Panthers and the Generals, both of whom are rivals in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), will not meet in football, men's and women's soccer, field hockey, volleyball and men's and women's cross country during the upcoming campaign.
To date, W&L is the only ODAC institution that has opted to shelve its fall spots season.
Earlier this week the Division III Centennial Conference, which is made up of colleges and universities in Pennsylvania and Maryland, decided to suspend its fall sports campaign.
W&L and Ferrum were scheduled to play at W.B. Adams Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 3 - the Panthers' homecoming contest.
The Generals, who are 2-0 versus the Panthers since their arrival in the ODAC in 2018, were Ferrum's homecoming opponent two years ago and won the match-up with a field goal on the last play of the game, 38-35.
Last year, the Generals bested the Panthers in Lexington 30-10. In that contest, star running back Brian Mann sustained an injury in the second quarter that would cost him the majority of the remainder of the season.
This year's match-up would have been Cleive Adams' first as the Panthers coach. Adams is a former Generals assistant coach, and he claimed his first head coaching win when Averett University defeated W&L in his debut in charge of the Cougars.
Earlier this month, the ODAC decided to move the start of the fall season to Friday, Sept. 11, meaning that the Panthers would open the following day at home against Greensboro (North Carolina) College.
This week, the Panthers' originally-scheduled season opener against Averett was rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19.
Now, unless a new opponent for the Oct. 3 date is found, the Panthers will not play 10 consecutive weeks of regular-season football.
Ferrum defeated Guilford (North Carolina) College on homecoming last year, 45-28, to end a two-game losing streak on the celebrated date.
Ferrum is 21-13 on homecoming during its Division III era, which began in the fall of 1985.
Ferrum matches versus W&L in field hockey (Oct. 7, away), women's soccer (Oct. 14, away) and volleyball (Oct. 26, away) will not be played.
Bridgewater College was the scheduled third opponent in a tri-match in volleyball.
A contest between the Eagles and the Panthers must still be played on a date and at a site that must be determined.
Because the ODAC mandated round-robin play in men's and women's soccer for 2020, Ferrum's men's team was going to have to add a match with W&L.
The Panthers will no longer have to make that move, but they will have to add matches against the University of Lynchburg and Randolph College.
W&L has won the Commissioner's Cup each of the past five years, signifying the Generals as the top sports program in the ODAC.