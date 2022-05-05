 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wagner brings his Mavericks to Roanoke and tops North Cross

STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Former major league closer and Ferrum College All-American Billy Wagner brought his Miller School baseball team to Roanoke Tuesday for a contest against North Cross School. The Mavericks defeated the Raiders, 10-3.  North Cross trailed 4-0 before rallying to within a run, 4-3. In the fifth, sixth and seventh frames, Miller School tallied six unanswered runs to secure the victory. During his major league career, Wagner pitched for the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves. He finished his career with 422 saves.

