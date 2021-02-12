Wagner finishes sixth in Hall of Fame voting

Former Ferrum College All-American Billy Wagner received 46.4% of the votes cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) for induction in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

A 75% threshold (301 of 401 votes cast) must be reached for induction.

No players on this year’s ballot reached that standard.

Wagner appeared on 186 ballots, 60 more than a year ago when he finished eighth in the voting.

Wagner, who has been on the HOF ballot (2016-2021) for six years, has steadfastly improved his percentages aside from a one-year decrease: 10.5% (2016), 10.2% (2017), 11.1% (2018), 16.7% (2019), 31.7% (2020) and 46.4% (2021). His percentage of the vote almost doubled between 2019 and 2020.

Wagner, the head baseball coach at Miller School in Charlottesville, played professional baseball for five clubs during a 16-year career as a left-hand closer. He pitched for Houston, Philadelphia, New York Mets, Boston and Atlanta.

Wagner ranks sixth on professional baseball’s all-time saves list—he is second among left-hand relievers—with 422.