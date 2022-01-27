Wagner ranks seventh in Hall of Fame voting

NEW YORK - Billy Wagner, a former NCAA Division III All-America lefthander at Ferrum College and a standout professional closer for five teams, garnered 51% of the vote in Tuesday’s balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BWAA) for major league’s baseball’s Hall of Fame.

Wagner finished seventh in this year’s voting.

Wagner has been on the Hall of Fame ballot for seven years. He has three more chances (2023, 2024 and 2025) to be elected by the BWAA.

Wagner totaled 201 votes, an increase of 15 from 186 last year.

Wagner’s percentage of the vote has increased each year he has appeared on the ballot except for one - 10.5% in 2016, 10.2% in 2017, 11.1% in 2018, 16.7% in 2019, 31.7% in 2020 and 46.4% in 2021. The threshold for election is 75%.

Wagner was drafted in the first round (12th overall) by the Houston Astros following his junior year at Ferrum in 1993 and totaled 422 saves and a 2.31 earned-run-average (ERA) during a 16-year career.

Wagner also pitched for Philadelphia, New York Mets, Boston and Atlanta.

Wagner’s average of 11.9 strikeouts-per-nine innings is the best in major league baseball history among pitchers with at least 750 innings - Wagner has 905.

Wagner struck out more batters than Hall of Fame closers Mariano Rivera (652 saves, New York Yankees) and Trevor Hoffman (601 saves, San Diego Padres).

Wagner ranks first in saves for the Astros (1995-2003) with 225. He collected 101 saves for the Mets from 2006-2009 and 96 with the Phillies, Red Sox and Braves.

He does have a 10.03 postseason ERA in 11 2/3 innings. The Mets reached the National League Championship series during Wagner’s tenure.

Wagner made three All-Star teams in his nine years with the Astros and finished fourth in the National League Cy Young Award voting in 1999.

Wagner’s 422 saves ranks second for a lefthander, two behind John Franco’s record of 424, and sixth in major league history

While with the Astros, Wagner was part of a six pitcher no-hitter against the New York Yankees, and while with the Mets, he closed Tom Glavine’s 300th career victory.

Glavine is one of 15 Mets elected to the Hall of Fame.

Wagner, a member of the College Baseball Hall of Fame, is the head baseball coach at The Miller School in Charlottesville.

​Wagner's oldest son, Will, was drafted by Houston out of Liberty University last June and he is an infielder in the Astros' minor league organization.

Wagner's son, Jeremy, plays college baseball for Austin Peay (Tenn.) University; he is a sophomore outfielder.