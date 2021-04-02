Walmsley leads Eagles to third runner-up showing

HUDDLESTON — Lord Botetourt extended its lead in the chase for the Blue Ridge District regular-season golf championship Tuesday at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.
Team and individual scores in the five-team match were based on 16 holes complete (par 66).
The Cavaliers posted a 272 total, 25 strokes better than second-place Franklin County (297) and 30 shots better than third place Northside (302). William Byrd (342) finished fourth and Staunton River (366) was fifth.
Kaitlyn Mosdell of Lord Botetourt claimed medalist honors with a 66, while Brayden Walmsley of FCHS and Ashton Harper of Lord Botetourt tied for runner-up laurels with a pair of 67s and reigning district champion Samir Davidov took fourth with a 69.
The Cavaliers also counted a 70 by Jake Koffman.
Also posting a counting score for the Eagles were Cutter Harvey (71), Sam Fansler (77) and Chase Bower (82).
Counting scores for the Vikings were turned in by Peyton Spangler (70), Michael Pankey (74), Nick Crawford (79) and Joel Hetherington (79).
Counting scores for the Terriers were carded by Griffin Horacek (79), Kendrick South (84), Nathan Carter (89) and Chris Blankenship (90).
Counting scores for the Golden Eagles were shot by Owen Simmons (75), Jon Ball (82), Connor Witt (104) and Myah Martin (105).
Lord Botetourt’s win is its fourth this season.
FCHS has finished second three times and third once, Northside has placed second once and third three times, William Byrd has taken fourth four times and Staunton River has been fifth four times.
After matches played at Copper Cove, Blue Hills, Botetourt Country Club and Mariners Landing, Lord Botetourt has a 997 total.
FCHS (1,087) is second, followed by Northside (1,119), William Byrd (1,242) and Staunton River (1,348).
Davidov, Harper and Mosdell rank first, second and third in the idividual championship standings, while Harvey is fourth, Fansler is sixth and Walmsley is seventh.
Spangler (fifth), Koffman (eighth), Crawford (ninth) and Simmons (10th) round out the top 10.
Twenty-four golfers have cumulative points, while 35 golfers have turned in score from at least one match.
The 2021 regular-season series ends Wednesday, April 7 with a match at Hanging Rock Golf Club in Salem. Northside is the host team.
Northside tops Eagles
in volleyball, 3-1ROANOKE — Northside defeated Franklin County in a Blue Ridge District varsity volleyball match Wednesday, 3-1.
The Vikings’ victory comes in their third encounter against the Eagles (7-2) this season.
Earlier, Northside (5-5) had suffered a pair of 3-0 setbacks to FCHS.
The Eagles saw a three-match winning streak end with the loss.
Of FCHS’s seven wins, five are by shutout and two are by 3-1 scores.
Courtney Bryant paced the Eagles with 25 kills, 15 digs and three blocks. She served two aces.
Also for FCHS, Emma Catoe totaled seven blocks, Emma Chaudet served an ace and collected 19 digs and Lauren Stone, served an ace, netted three kills and distributed 21 assists.
FCHS jayvees win
in volleyballROANOKE — Franklin County’s junior varsity volleyball team earned its sixth victory of the season, 2-1 over Northside Wednesday in a closely contested Blue Ridge District match.
Set scores were 25-18. 24-26. 16-14.
The Eagles’ victory over the Vikings is their first in three matches played this season.
Earlier, FCHS (6-5) suffered defeats by scores of 2-0 and 2-1.
Charlie Adkins severed seven aces and totaled a kill and 10 digs to pace the Eagles, while Aniston Wray netted two kills and six digs and passed out eight assists.