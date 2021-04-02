Walmsley leads Eagles to third runner-up showing

The Vikings’ victory comes in their third encounter against the Eagles (7-2) this season.

Earlier, Northside (5-5) had suffered a pair of 3-0 setbacks to FCHS.

The Eagles saw a three-match winning streak end with the loss.

Of FCHS’s seven wins, five are by shutout and two are by 3-1 scores.

Courtney Bryant paced the Eagles with 25 kills, 15 digs and three blocks. She served two aces.

Also for FCHS, Emma Catoe totaled seven blocks, Emma Chaudet served an ace and collected 19 digs and Lauren Stone, served an ace, netted three kills and distributed 21 assists.

FCHS jayvees win

in volleyballROANOKE — Franklin County’s junior varsity volleyball team earned its sixth victory of the season, 2-1 over Northside Wednesday in a closely contested Blue Ridge District match.

Set scores were 25-18. 24-26. 16-14.

The Eagles’ victory over the Vikings is their first in three matches played this season.

Earlier, FCHS (6-5) suffered defeats by scores of 2-0 and 2-1.