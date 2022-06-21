Waltrip says SRX event will be 'a fun night'

DANVILLE -NASCAR commentator and two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip says it will be a fun night when the Camping World SRX (Superstar Racing Experience) Series makes its Saturday, June 25 stop at South Boston Speedway.

“I’ve enjoyed SRX so much, getting to go back in time,” Waltrip said during a media availability last week.

“I raced at South Boston 20-some years ago. I enjoy all of the tracks we visit, standing beside Bill Elliott, Bobby Labonte and Kenny Schrader, some of my childhood heroes, and getting to race against guys like that and being able to go out and compete with drivers like Helio Castroneves and all of the others. Peyton Sellers, a short track legend here, is going to join us, so it’s going to be a fun Saturday night.”

"Getting to see some of their (the fans') heroes and getting to get an autograph or shake hands with their favorite drivers. It will bring smiles to their faces. It’s a lot of fun, and we race and have a good time.”

South Boston Speedway’s new track bar, known as The Michael Waltrip Brewing Track Bar, carries the Two-Time lineup of craft beers from Michael Waltrip Brewing Company.

It will be open to fans attending the June 25 SRX event as well as for all of the remaining events on South Boston Speedway’s 2022 season schedule.

Danville Distributing Company. also a partner of South Boston Speedway, will be distributing product for Michael Waltrip Brewing Company in the region.

“I’m really honored that South Boston Speedway partnered with Michael Waltrip Brewing and having a lot of different bars and restaurants around town in Danville, South Boston and this area having our beer,” Waltrip said.

“It’s so cool to have the track bar and know folks can watch a great SRX race and have a cold beer during it. I can promise you this – I will be at the track bar as soon as the race is over where I can have a cold beer with them.”

Along with Waltrip, NASCAR stars participating in the Saturday, June 25 Camping World SRX eventinclude defending SRX champion Tony Stewart, Ryan Newman, Bobby Labonte and Greg Biffle.

Also, IndyCar star drivers Helio Castroneves, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Marco Andretti, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy and Ernie Francis, Jr. will participate in the event.

Two-time NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion and six-time South Boston Speedway NASCAR track champion Peyton Sellers of Danville will be in the event to compete against the NASCAR and IndyCar stars.

A 50-lap race for South Boston Speedway’s Limited Sportsman Division is set for 6 p.m.

The SRX event starts at 8 p.m. and will be telecast live nationally by CBS TV.

Editor's Note: Joe Chandler is the Public Relations Director at South Boston Speedway