Waran is named track president

RICHMOND – Lori Collier Waran, a longtime successful media executive with deep Virginia roots, has been named Richmond Raceway’s fourth track president and the first female president in the 76-year history of the track.

In her previous role as Chief Revenue Officer and Associate Publisher at Virginia Business Magazine + Media, Waran oversaw all media sales, production, circulation and audience development for the monthly print and daily digital publication.

Prior to her role at Virginia Business Magazine + Media, Waran spent more than a decade as the general manager and publisher for Tribune Publishing and Landmark Media Enterprises’ Richmond-based Style Weekly, where she managed the sales team and developed digital strategies for the media company’s publications and websites.

She also oversaw event strategy for all major area events in support of several areas of business.

“Lori is a proven executive with a track record of connecting with consumers through strategic planning and execution of events at every stop along her decorated career,” said Chip Wile, NASCAR senior vice president and chief track properties officer.

“Lori has deep roots in the state of Virginia and has a great passion to deliver the best experience possible for fans when they enter the gates at Richmond Raceway. We look forward to an exciting next chapter at Richmond under Lori’s leadership.”

“The Commonwealth of Virginia is my home, so as a member of the greater Richmond community and lifelong fan of NASCAR, I am honored to take on the leadership of Richmond Raceway,” Waran said.

“Richmond Raceway is one of the most historic tracks in motorsports, and the fans in RVA are some of the most passionate in the entire country. I look forward to building on the iconic fan experience already in place and continue to demonstrate to current and future fans why Richmond truly is America’s Premier Short Track.”

NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway for its first summer race weekend Aug. 13-14, featuring the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs Saturday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. and the Federated Auto Parts 400 NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, Aug. 14 at 3 p.m.

