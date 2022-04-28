Warren enters state Hall of Fame this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH - Former Ferrum College football standout Chris Warren is set for induction into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame as a part of the Class of 2022 Saturday.

This year marks the Hall of Fame’s 49th annual induction weekend.​

Warren helped lead Ferrum's football team to consecutive NCAA Division III South Region championships and back-to-back appearances in the national semifinals in 1988 and 1989.

Warren, a 2000 inductee into the Ferrum Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame, is one of eight former student-athletes to have his jersey retired. The others are David Harper (football), Everett Foxx (men's basketball), Derek Mitchell (men's basketball), Billy Wagner (baseball), Eric Owens (baseball), Keith Mayhew (baseball) and Pat Daly(baseball).

Warren, Harper and current Panthers head coach Cleive Adams were teammates on the 1988 squad. Warren and Adams were teammates in 1989.

Warren will join his Panthers head coach, Hank Norton, and Wagner as members of the state Hall of Fame.

Warren, a Maryland native, was a prep standout at James Robinson High School in Fairfax. He began his college career at the University Virginia and played for the Cavaliers for two seasons.during George Welsh's tenure as head coach.

The Panthers lost three games during Warren's two years at Ferrum; they were defeated once in the regular-season in 1989 and lost in the national semifinals twice: in 1988 to Ithaca (N.Y.) College and in 1989 to Union (N.Y.) College.

Ferrum hosted the game against Union at Franklin County High School's C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field and the Panthers hosted playoff games against Rhodes (Tenn.) and Moravian (Pa.) in 1988 and Washington and Jefferson in 1989 there too.

In fact, Warren made his Ferrum debut against Emory & Henry College in a game played at the Rocky Mount stadium, one week prior to a trip to New York where the Panthers bested 1987 Division III national champion Wagner College for Norton's 200th career victory.

Warren rushed for 2,708 yards in his two years at Ferrum and earned All-America accolades in 1988 and 1989.

In 1990, Warren was a fourth-round NFL Draft choice of the Seattle Seahawks. He began his career there as a punt returner before becoming the club's featured running back.

Warren first rushed for more than 1,000 yards (1,017) in 1992 and three more 1,000-yard seasons followed. In 1994, he rushed for a single-season career-best 1,545 yards.

While in Seattle, Warren played in three Pro Bowls (1993, 1994 and 1995), won an American Football Conference (AFC) rushing championship and held the Seahawks' career rushing record (6,706 yards). His tenure in Seattle ended in 1997.

Warren completed his career in the National Football Conference (NFC) with East Division rivals Dallas (1998-2000) and Philadelphia (2000).

In 11 professional seasons, he played in 162 games, rushed for 7,696 yards, totaled 1,935 receiving yards and scored 58 touchdowns. Warren also served briefly as an assistant coach for the Panthers. Also in this year's class are former Jefferson Forest prep standout and University of Virginia football star Anthony Poindexter, who played on a Super Bowl winning team with the Baltimore Ravens., former Old Dominion University men's basketball coach Sonny Allen and Jon Lugbill, who is noted for whitewater canoeing.

Poindexter's brother, John, is a former Ferrum football and baseball standout from the 1990s, who played on Norton's last team in 1993.