After three weeks of road games that have sent Franklin County to Bassett, Salem and Lynchburg, the Eagles play their first 2023 football game at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field against Magna Vista.

Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The Warriors (2-0) return to the gridiron seeking to continue an undefeated start to their season.

To date, the Warriors have outscored their opponents, 94-12.

In 16 contests between the Warriors and Eagles since 2004, the series is tied at 8-8.

Magna Vista won six straight games from 2013-2018, but Franklin County has won three straight games since.

The Eagles defeated the Warriors 40-0 last season.

Franklin County is 1-2 after a come-from-behind win over Bassett and consecutive setbacks to Salem and Liberty Christian Academy where the Eagles were limited to 13 points.

Franklin County leads the all-time series 14-10.