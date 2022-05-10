Warriors blank Knights in postseason play

STUARTS DRAFT - Grace Christian claimed its 10th win of the season Monday by blanking Christian Heritage Academy (CHA), 10-0, in the quarterfinals of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state baseball tournament.

The game was stopped after five innings because of the run rule.

The Warriors (10-6) built a 7-0 lead after tallying four runs in the bottom of the first inning and three in the last of the second.

A two-run fourth pushed the spread to 9-0, and Grace Christian manufactured the game's final run in its half of the fifth.

CHA finishes its season with a 2-4 record.

Ospreys advance in tournament

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) routed Ridgeview Christian, 16-2, Monday in the quarterfinals of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state baseball tournament at home.

The Ospreys (16-2) won their fourth straight game, and defeated Ridgeview Christian (1-7) for the second time this season.

SMLCA won its first nine games this season, and following its first loss, a three-game winning streak was produced.

The Ospreys have outscored their opponents 67-7 during their current winning streak.

The Ospreys have four shut-out wins to their credit to date.

SMLCA reached the state semifinals last year and fell to eventual state runner-up Westover Christian Academy of Danville.

The tournament's semifinals and finals are Friday and Saturday in Lynchburg at Bank of the James Stadium, home of the Carolina League's Lynchburg Hillcats.

The Ospreys play Faith Christian Academy-Hurt (5-4-1), a 15-0 winner over Roanoke Valley Christian Monday in its quarterfinal-round game played in Roanoke.

First pitch is 4 p.m.

SMLCA defeated Faith Christian Academy, 14-4, earlier this month.

Faith Christian Academy defeated Roanoke Valley Christian for the second time this season Monday.

The two rivals were playing for the third time this season.