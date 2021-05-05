Wasps end Panthers’ season in ODAC playoffs

EMORY—Nationally-ranked and No. 2 seed Emory & Henry College has advanced in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball tournament with a 2-0 series sweep of No. 7 seed Ferrum College in a best of three games quarterfinal-round series Sunday.
The Wasps (25-5) won the first game, 4-1, and took the second contest, 4-3.
The Panthers (16-22) end their 2021 season with the setbacks.
The series was scheduled for Saturday, but moved to Sunday because of Ferrum’s commencement exercises.
Emory & Henry has four wins to its credit over Ferrum this season and also bested the Panthers in the quarterfinals of last year’s double-elimination conference tournament.
This year, all rounds of the conference tournament are best of three games series.
The Wasps are hosting No. 3 seed University of Lynchburg in a semifinal-round series.
A doubleheader is scheduled for today with a third match-up slated for Thursday if needed.
In Sunday’s first game, Ferrum scored its lone run in the top of the first and led 1-0 through 1 1/2 frames.
Emory & Henry, ranked 10th nationally, erased the deficit by tallying one run in the bottom of the second, two in the last of the third and one in its half of the fourth.
The Wasps outhit the Panthers, 6-2, and played error-free defense, while the Panthers committed the game’s lone defensive blunder.
Shortstop Keri Hamlett scored Ferrum’s run when she sprinted home from third base on a wild pitch.
The Wasps responded in the bottom of the second when Allyson Steadman smacked a double to drive in Kyndall Hiatt.
In the third, Hiatt drew a bases-loaded walk and Nicole Cox scored on a Panthers error to make the count 3-1.
In the fourth, Cox drove in a run with a double to center field.
The Wasps had three extra base hits: all doubles.
Emory & Henry right-hander Cameron Derr (12-2) worked seven innings for the victory. She permitted one run on two hits, while striking out six.
Ferrum starter Lyndsey Sears (3-3) was charged with the loss. She yielded three earned runs on six hits, while striking out seven.
In the second game, the Wasps scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally from a 3-2 deficit and complete the sweep.
In the frame, Cox reached base on a bunt single and stole second. She came home on a double down the left-field line by Alex Braum.
Later, Kendall Varner drew a walk and both base runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt.
With one out, Steadman brought an end to the contest with a two-run single up the middle.
The Wasps scored single runs in the second and third frames, while the Panthers countered by talling all three of their runs in the top of the third.
Emory & Henry outhit Ferrum, 8-5, and benefited from four Panthers’ errors, while playing mistake-free defense.
Ferrum is 1-9 in one-run games this season.
The Wasps took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when she reached base on a throwing error after laying down a bunt. Emily Scaggs scored from second base on the play.
In the third, Hiatt belted a solo home run to center field.
The Panthers tallied all of their runs in the top of the third to produce a 3-1 advantage.
A single by Skyler Swaney started the rally and Tori Scott drove in a run with a fielder’s choice.
Then, a successful double steal enabled Scott to take second, while Scott sprinted home from third.
Braum (12-3) tossed a complete-game, five-hitter that featured nine strikeouts.
Ferrum right-hander Erin Nelson (4-8) was charged with the loss. She surrendered three earned runs on seven hits, including Hiatt’s home run, and two walks in six innnings. She struck out three.