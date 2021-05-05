Wasps end Panthers’ season in ODAC playoffs

EMORY—Nationally-ranked and No. 2 seed Emory & Henry College has advanced in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball tournament with a 2-0 series sweep of No. 7 seed Ferrum College in a best of three games quarterfinal-round series Sunday.

The Wasps (25-5) won the first game, 4-1, and took the second contest, 4-3.

The Panthers (16-22) end their 2021 season with the setbacks.

The series was scheduled for Saturday, but moved to Sunday because of Ferrum’s commencement exercises.

Emory & Henry has four wins to its credit over Ferrum this season and also bested the Panthers in the quarterfinals of last year’s double-elimination conference tournament.

This year, all rounds of the conference tournament are best of three games series.

The Wasps are hosting No. 3 seed University of Lynchburg in a semifinal-round series.

A doubleheader is scheduled for today with a third match-up slated for Thursday if needed.

In Sunday’s first game, Ferrum scored its lone run in the top of the first and led 1-0 through 1 1/2 frames.