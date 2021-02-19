Wasps prevail over Panthers, 63-60

FERRUM—Emory & Henry College (E&H) used an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter Wednesday to establish a lead that the Wasps were able to maintain in a 63-60 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball victory over Ferrum College at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Panthers (1-6, 1-6 in the ODAC) suffered their fifth straight loss.

The Wasps’ run broke a deadlock at 50.

Ferrum was able to close the gap to three points, 58-55, courtesy of a 5-0 spurt.

Moments later, the Panthers would pull to within a point, 61-60, after a lay-up by Cameron Hawkins.

E&H (4-5, 4-3 in the ODAC) got two free throws from Amaya Lee to set the stage for Ferrum’s last possession.

Just before the buzzer, the Panthers got a look a potential, game-tying 3-pointers, but their contested shot from long-distance was off the mark.

“I though our girls did a lot of really good things. We just have to be able to finish. Down the stretch, we missed some good looks and (E&H) got a few run outs that hurt,’’ said Ferrum head coach Bryan Harvey, who returned to the bench after missing several games because of a COVID-19 diagnosis.