Wasps prevail over Panthers, 63-60

FERRUM—Emory & Henry College (E&H) used an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter Wednesday to establish a lead that the Wasps were able to maintain in a 63-60 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball victory over Ferrum College at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
The Panthers (1-6, 1-6 in the ODAC) suffered their fifth straight loss.
The Wasps’ run broke a deadlock at 50.
Ferrum was able to close the gap to three points, 58-55, courtesy of a 5-0 spurt.
Moments later, the Panthers would pull to within a point, 61-60, after a lay-up by Cameron Hawkins.
E&H (4-5, 4-3 in the ODAC) got two free throws from Amaya Lee to set the stage for Ferrum’s last possession.
Just before the buzzer, the Panthers got a look a potential, game-tying 3-pointers, but their contested shot from long-distance was off the mark.
“I though our girls did a lot of really good things. We just have to be able to finish. Down the stretch, we missed some good looks and (E&H) got a few run outs that hurt,’’ said Ferrum head coach Bryan Harvey, who returned to the bench after missing several games because of a COVID-19 diagnosis.
“We will watch (the) film and figure out the things we need to clean up,’’ Harvey said.
The Wasps won the final, 10-minute frame, 21-17.
Ferrum held a one-point, 43-42, edge after three quarters as each team netted 18 points in the third period.
Ferrum sophomore Kayla Cabiness tallied seven points in the frame, while Taylor Gilbert swished two 3-pointers for the Wasps.
The Panthers led by 15 points, 20-5, after the first quarter. Aisha Martin scored eight points, and the Panthers forced seven E&H turnovers.
The Wasps rallied in the second stanza and outscored Ferrum by 14 points, 19-5, to cut the deficit to one point, 25-24, at intermission.
Alexis Hoppers led E&H’s charge by netting seven points and pulling down five rebounds.
Hoppers finished with 10 points and completed a double-double with 11 rebounds.
Gilbert scored 11 points and reserve Brylee Jones tallied a team-best 14 points and grabbed six rebounds.
E&H made 33.3% (21 of 63) of its field-goal tries as opposed to Ferrum’s 37.7% (23 of 61) clip.
The Wasps held edges in rebounds (44-41), points off turnovers (18-12) and bench scoring (27-5) at game’s end.
The Panthers finished the contest with advantages in second-chance points (8-4), points-in-the-paint (28-26) and fast-break points (9-6).
Each team distributed 13 assists.
Ferrum committed 21 turnovers to E&H’s 19.
Martin paced the Panthers with a game-best 19 points. She completed a double-double by corralling 10 rebounds, while passing out five assists.
Hawkins scored 13 points and pulled down six rebounds and Jacy Marvin tallied five points and claimed 11 rebounds.
“I think we are getting close. The difference in winning and losing is razor thin for us right now,’’ Harvey said. “Staying connected is the key.
“We are closer (to winning) than our record indicates right now. We are still young and figuring out what it take to be successful. I like this group,’’ Harvey said.
Ferrum returns to action Monday against ODAC rival Roanoke College. Tip off is 7 p.m. at Swartz Gymnasium.
The contest is Ferrum’s final regular-season home game.