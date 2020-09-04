Wendlandt is challenging anglers 20 years his junior

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Clark Wendlandt, of Leander, Texas, has fished professionally since 1992, winning championships and even gracing the cover of a cereal box.
Fast forward two decades and Wendlandt is 54 years old and out-fishing guys 20 years younger than him.
That is particularly impressive given the physical rigors of a four-day Bassmaster Elite Series tournament, which also includes three days of practice and lots of travel.
Wendlandt is leading the Bassmaster Angler of the Year (AOY) points race midway through the season and finished fourth in the Elite Series tournament at Lake St. Clair.
Also, Wendlandt is becoming a regular on Bassmaster LIVE coverage and ESPN2, where an audience of more than 13.2 million sports enthusiasts have watched the four most recent tournaments — some discovering sport fishing for the first time.
“You’ve got to have staying power,” Wendlandt said. “You have to have the drive to want to do well all the time.
“What I love about this sport is there’s no resting on your laurels. If you have a bad tournament everyone forgets about you. To have a chance at AOY you have to fish every tournament well.”
After finishing 44th in the 2019 AOY race, his first Elite campaign, Wendlandt is on fire in 2020 — he has three top 10 finishes, a 16th and a 46th.
That is after three Angler of the Year titles at FLW, four FLW tour wins and qualifying 18 times for the Forrest Wood Cup.
Also, Wendlandt has fished four Bassmaster Classics and has earned more than $2.5 million on the two tours.
In 2020, with a global pandemic and recession making life difficult for most of us, Wendlandt appears to have a new lease on life.
“I want a blue trophy,” he said. “That has rejuvenated me.”
Wendlandt said he has reached the stage of life where he has less family responsibilities, and that may have freed him up a bit.
“When our kids were young and playing sports, I didn’t want to leave home and head up north to fish tournaments,” Wendlandt said. “But they’re married now, and I just think about catching the next bass.”
Is Wendlandt beginning to think about an Elite Angler of the Year title? “No, not at all,” he said. “We won’t think about that until the last tournament of the year.”
— Submitted by B.A.S.S.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!