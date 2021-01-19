Westover thwarts rally by Knights, wins by 14

DANVILLE - Westover Christian Academy saw Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) rally to within a point in the third quarter before pulling away for a 61-47 Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) boys varsity basketball win over the Knights Saturday.

Westover Christian was the VACA state runner-up last year, falling Regents of Charlottesville in the title game, 63-46.

CHA (3-4) has a return game against Westover this week at home.

For the Knights, there are two keys to a possible victory over the Bulldogs in the rematch.

“We need to clean up our mistakes and do a better job of protecting the ball,’’ CHA head coach Tim Wilson said.

Evan Lawrence and Matthew Craighead each totaled 12 points to lead the Knights.

Westover led by 16 points, 51-35, heading into the fourth quarter. CHA won the final, eight-minute frame, 12-10.