What should have been is not in pandemic's wake

Sixth-year Franklin County football coach J.R. Edwards can’t recall ever having a succession of Friday nights off.
Tonight, his Eagles were scheduled to open their 2020 campaign at home against Class 3 Liberty-Bedford, which competes in the rugged Seminole District.
“It is a little bit of a strange feeling. Think about it if you’re a player and how strange it feels for those guys,’’ Edwards said following an off-season workout Wednesday with Phase 2 COVID-19 pandemic guidelines in effect.
“My wife looks at me strangely when I come home (early) this time of year,’’ Edwards said. She says I’m just not used to having you around.’’
The pandemic has punted the season opener and all other previously scheduled FCHS fall gridiron outings. It has turned football into a winter sport with a possible start-up date of February.
If a 2020 season is played in 2021, it will be an abbreviated one with six regular-season games and a plus-one if the Eagles do not qualify for postseason play — which is being reduced to a regional semifinal and final and a state semifinal and final.
“For the players who have put in (the off-season) work, you have to tell them, ‘Hold on, hold on, the season’s coming.’ We’re about five months away.’’
For those who have seen a decrease in weight-room numbers and speed and agility numbers for whatever reason, a reprieve has been granted, Edwards said.
“You’ve got five months to do something about whatever it is that you didn’t do when we went to shutdown. We can make-up for it....,’’ Edwards said, who said he will continue Monday, Wednesday and Thursday workouts until a local permission to move to Phase 3 has been given.
During a typical game week, Monday and Tuesday practices are hard, Wednesday workouts are shortened and Thursday is a walk-through, giving the club two days of recovery prior to game night.’’
“I’ve told our seniors, ‘Look, you are going to blink your eyes and this football season is going to be over.’ You’re next five months in the weight room are critical to a possibly only six games season,’’ Edwards said “...In a typical year, you’ll blink your eyes and it’s game seven.
“Under the conditions, the (the Virginia High School League) has done the best it can do (with an abbreviated season). Who knows what to do?...They’re trying to make it so where the kids can have a season. The bottom line is having a season is what it’s about.’’
Edwards has never coached a football game in February. Should a shortened season commence and be completed and normalcy return in its wake, there will not be lots of down time to prepare for a traditional fall campaign in 2021.
“I’ve told the kids, ‘What’s really cool is that we’re going to be playing football when the Super Bowl happens. How many of you will ever been able to say that again in your lives?’
“That’s pretty neat. You’ve got to take whatever positives you can out of it,’’ Edwards said.
Of course, in February, the elements of weather become more of a rival.
“It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be like playing on this asphalt (outside our weight room). The field is going to be just like the Central Gym parking lot — rock hard and crispy,’’ Edwards said.
“But, football is a tough game for tough people under tough circumstances. We’re going to have to make it happen, and the good teams will.’’
