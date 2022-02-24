White joins administrative athletics staff at Ferrum

FERRUM - Maggie White, Ferrum College's associate head softball coach, has has been promoted to Assistant Director of Athletics and Senior Woman Administrator (SWA), college athletics officials said in a prepare statement released this week.

White joined the Panther athletic staff in August 2015 as assistant aoftball soach under head coach Gerald Culler.

She was elevated to associate head softball coach in June 2021.

The 2022 season will be her seventh on the Ferrum softball staff.

White begins her new position as Assistant Director of Athletics and SWA on March 1st.

"I am truly honored to be given the opportunity to work as a member of the senior athletic staff at Ferrum College," White said. "... Ferrum College is undoubtedly a special place, and I look forward to having an impact on our future successes as an athletic department and as a college."

In her new administrative roles, White will assist with all aspects of the daily operations in the department of athletics, including work as one of the departments compliance officers.

She will represent the department in various capacities on campus-wide and Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) initiatives, assist with the update of yearly policy and procedures and work as a member of the senior staff in the hiring and development of the athletic staff.

"I am extremely excited to welcome Maggie to the senior athletic staff at Ferrum College," Director of Athletics John Sutyak said. "Her educational background, experience as a head coach and perspective on the student-athlete experience will allow us to continue to evolve as a department and institution."

White came to Ferrum from Radford University, where she had served as head softball coach for the Highlanders from 2012-15.

Prior to Radford, she served as head softball coach at Georgia Southern University from 2008-11.

At both Radford and Georgia Southern, White was responsible for all aspects of the NCAA Division I programs, including game and practice management, scheduling, budget management, recruiting, travel coordination and summer camps.

She also served two stints as an assistant softball coach at Radford from 2003-08 and from 2011-12, was assistant director of student-athlete support, and served as a faculty instructor for university 100 (level) courses.

White earned her bachelor's in psychology from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in 2001, then went on to earn her master's in counseling/sports psychology from Boston University in 2003.

White was a four-year letter winner as a softball player at UNC-Wilmington.

Editor's Note: Gary Holden is an Assistant Athletic Director and Sports Information Director at Ferrum College.