White's shooting stroke denies Panthers a victory

“It was a tough ending to the game, but I am proud of the way we battled. I thought we really struggled defensively in the second half; their guys were getting too many easy looks, and we let them get some confidence,’’ Panthers bench boss Tyler Sanborn said.

“We made big plays down the stretch and that was great to see, we just could not quite close it out.

The game featured 11 lead changes and seven of those were in the closing 2:50.

The count was tied six times, the last of which came with 11 seconds showing after two successful free throws by the Marlins produced a stalemate at 80.

Ferrum held the lead for 30:15; Virginia Wesleyan’s time in front was much-more brief (7:27).

But the Marlins, who outscored the Panthers, 53-45, were ahead at the end thanks to White’s heroics from the perimeter.

Ferrum led by as many as 13 in the first half, while Virginia Wesleyan was ahead by as many as nine in the second stanza.

The Panthers led 38-31 at intermission; the Marlins opened the second half with a 9-0 surge to erase that deficit.

Tim Fisher paced the Marlins with 19 points, a game-best 13 rebounds and a team-best four assists.