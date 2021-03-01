 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whittaker is a part of Keydets' conference championship quartet
0 comments
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK ANF FIELD

Whittaker is a part of Keydets' conference championship quartet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Whittaker is a part of Keydets' conference championship quartet

Sophomore Trent Whittaker (second from left) competes for Virginia Military Institute (VMI) in men's cross country and men's indoor and outdoor track and field. He is a former prep standout in those sports at Franklin County and captured a Class 6 individual boys state championship indoor track and field during his prep career.

 PHOTO COURTESY RANDALL WOLF PHOTOGRAPHY

LEXINGTON -  The Virginia Military Institute's (VMI) men's 4x400 meter relay team, a quartet that includes former Franklin County standout Trent Whittaker, won the Southern Conference championships in the event at this past weekend's league postseason meet, hosted by the Keydets at the Corps Physical Training Facility.

Jonathan Gray, Whittaker, Jordin Poindexter and Johnnie Walker comprise the 4x400 unit which captured top league accolades in 3:19.18.

VMI's win stops a streak of nine straight wins by Western Carolina (N.C.) University in the event.

VMI's men's team placed fourth in the meet with 66 points and its women's squad finished sixth with 36 points.

Samford (Ala.) University swept the team championships, winning its second straight men's title with 191 points and its sixth consecutive women's title with 155.5 points.

Western Carolina (129) was second in the men's meet, followed by Furman (118), VMI, Wofford (55), East Tennessee State University (51.5), The Citadel (45.5) and the University of North Carolina-Greensboro (7).

Wofford (132) placed second in the women's meet, followed by East Tennessee State (125.5), Furman (102), Western Carolina (94), VMI, Chattanooga (12), The Citadel (6) and North Carolina-Greensboro (1).

Whittaker, a sophomore who also competes in cross country and outdoor track and field, finished sixth in the 800-meter run in 1:55.57.

While competing for FCHS, Whittaker won a state individual boys indoor track and field championship.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hoisting the Classic Cup
Sports News

Hoisting the Classic Cup

Emory & Henry College's players raise the Crooked Road Classic Cup to the heavens in celebration of their 17-0 season-opening game victory…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics