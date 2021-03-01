Whittaker is a part of Keydets' conference championship quartet

LEXINGTON - The Virginia Military Institute's (VMI) men's 4x400 meter relay team, a quartet that includes former Franklin County standout Trent Whittaker, won the Southern Conference championships in the event at this past weekend's league postseason meet, hosted by the Keydets at the Corps Physical Training Facility.

Jonathan Gray, Whittaker, Jordin Poindexter and Johnnie Walker comprise the 4x400 unit which captured top league accolades in 3:19.18.

VMI's win stops a streak of nine straight wins by Western Carolina (N.C.) University in the event.

VMI's men's team placed fourth in the meet with 66 points and its women's squad finished sixth with 36 points.

Samford (Ala.) University swept the team championships, winning its second straight men's title with 191 points and its sixth consecutive women's title with 155.5 points.

Western Carolina (129) was second in the men's meet, followed by Furman (118), VMI, Wofford (55), East Tennessee State University (51.5), The Citadel (45.5) and the University of North Carolina-Greensboro (7).