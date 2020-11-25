Whittaker places 23rd for VMI in conference championships

MACON, Ga.—Trent Whittaker, a sophomore distance runner for Virginia Military Institute (VMI) and a former Franklin County prep standout, finished 23rd in a field of 86 runners in Saturday’s Southern Conference Cross Country Championships, contested at the Georgia Premier Cross Country Course.

VMI’s men’s squad finished second with 63 points, 43 in arrears to winner Furman (20), which placed each if its five scoring runners among the top seven finishers and all of its runners among the top 13.

Ten teams competed for the men’s conference championship.

Placing third through 10th were East Tennessee State (102), UNC-Greensboro (114), Samford (134), Mercer (142), Chattanooga(212), Citadel (225), Wofford (225) and Western Carolina

The 63 points are the best posted by a Keydets’ men’s squad since VMI returned to the Southern Conference in 2014—it surpassed the program’s previous best total of 79 points scored in the 2015 league championships.

Whittaker, who hails from Rocky Mount, was VMI’s fifth runner and his scoring finish of 20th counted in the Keydets’ score.

Whittaker completed the 8K race in 26:42.73.