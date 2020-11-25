Whittaker places 23rd for VMI in conference championships

MACON, Ga.—Trent Whittaker, a sophomore distance runner for Virginia Military Institute (VMI) and a former Franklin County prep standout, finished 23rd in a field of 86 runners in Saturday’s Southern Conference Cross Country Championships, contested at the Georgia Premier Cross Country Course.
VMI’s men’s squad finished second with 63 points, 43 in arrears to winner Furman (20), which placed each if its five scoring runners among the top seven finishers and all of its runners among the top 13.
Ten teams competed for the men’s conference championship.
Placing third through 10th were East Tennessee State (102), UNC-Greensboro (114), Samford (134), Mercer (142), Chattanooga(212), Citadel (225), Wofford (225) and Western Carolina
The 63 points are the best posted by a Keydets’ men’s squad since VMI returned to the Southern Conference in 2014—it surpassed the program’s previous best total of 79 points scored in the 2015 league championships.
Whittaker, who hails from Rocky Mount, was VMI’s fifth runner and his scoring finish of 20th counted in the Keydets’ score.
Whittaker completed the 8K race in 26:42.73.
Whittaker’s showing is a marked improvement from his freshman campaign when he finished 44th in the league championships in 27:50.08.
VMI’s top two runners, Jahanzib Shahbaz and Gavin Jenkins, finished second and ninth, while Andre Jordan and Carlos Fernandes were 17th and 20th and Walt Kitson and Ian Irizarry Negron were 28th and 45th.
VMI’s average finishing time was 25:56.26.
During a decorated cross country and track career at FCHS, Whittaker, as a senior, won the Piedmont District’s boys’ individual title in cross country and placed sixth in the Region B meet to earn a berth in the Class 6 state championships.
Also during his senior year, Whittaker became the first FCHS student-athlete to capture a state championship in indoor track and field.
Whittaker is one of the school’s 11 individual state champions. The others are Kylie Cooper, Leticia Claytor and Travis Walter in outdoor track and field; John Hatcher Ferguson and Matt Chandler in golf; and Clifton Koger, Joe Callaway, J.J. Price, Bryan Jones and Taylor Horner in wrestling.
