Whittaker wins Southern Conference championship

LEXINGTON - Trent Whittaker, a junior cross country and track and field performer for Virginia Military Institute, won the men's 800-meter run at this past weekend's Southern Conference Indoor Track and Field meet, hosted by the Keydets.

Whittaker won the event in 1:51.02.

Whittaker came from behind on the last lap to claim victory.

Whittaker's time is a personal best for all-conference marks.

During his prep career at Franklin County, Whittaker won a Class 6 state individual championship in indoor track and field. At the time, it was the school's first state championship in the sport

Whittaker is one of FCHS's 12 individual state champions, seven of whom competed in track and field.

VMI's men's team placed third in an eight-team field in the two-day event and its women's squad finished sixth out of nine teams.

Samford (Ala.) University captured both team championship.

VMI's Jordin Poindexter was voted men's Most Outstanding Athlete. He won the 60-meter dash, the 300-meter dash and ran a leg of the 4x400 meter relay which the Keydets won.

MEN'S TEAM SCORES: Samford 206.5, Western Carolina 117, VMI 90, Furman 84, East Tennessee State 74, The Citadel 48,5, Wofford 38, UNC-Greensboro 2.

WOMEN'S SCORES: Samford 161.5, East Ternnessee State 146.5, Western Carolina 107.5, Wofford 104, Furman 92, VMI 20.5, The Citadel 19, Chattanooga 10, UNC-Greensboro 2.