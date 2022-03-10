WildCats shut out Ferrum women

LYNCHBURG - Ferrum College suffered a 5-0 women's tennis loss to Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe Randolph College Wednesday

The league match was held indoors at Crosswhite Athletic Club.

Randolph (4-4, 2-1 ODAC) grabbed a 3-0 lead after sweeping doubles play.

In singles, the WildCats were victorious at position Nos. 1 and 6 to reach five points.

The remaining four singles matches were stopped.

SINGLES

1. Valentina Santos (RC) def. Megan Scott (FC) 6-3, 6-0

2. Sabrina Dickerson (RC) vs. Madison Wright (FC) 6-1, 4-0, unfinished

3. Zeinab Elkhansa (RC) vs. Esme Atkinson (FC) 3-1, unfinished

4. Bailey Livingston (RC) vs. Morgan Hundley (FC) unfinished

5. Cassidy Bell (RC) vs. Emma Loughrey (FC) unfinished, unfinished

6. Jenna Fink (RC) def. Mary Mason (FC) 6-0, 6-0

DOUBLES

Randolph tops Ferrum men, 5-2

LYNCHBURG - Ferrum College dropped a l 5-2 decision to Randolph College Wednesday in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's tennis action, played Wednesday at Crosswhite Athletic Club.

William Davis and Kevin Nester picked up a win by forfeit at No. 3 doubles, and Nico Roth won by forfeit at No. 6singles for the Panthers (1-5, 0-4 ODAC).

Randolph is 5-3 overall, 1-0 in the ODAC.

SINGLES

1. Nicolas Alvarado (RC) def. Viktor Johanssen (FC) 6-0, 6-0

2. Alex Kulvivat (RC) def. Patrick Marsh (FC) 6-0, 6-0

3. Bhuvan Ambekallu (RC) vs. Jacob Glass (FC) 6-1, 0-1, unfinished

4. Colby Cook (RC) def. William Davis (FC) 6-2, 6-1

5. Jose Merhej (RC) vs. Kevin Nester (FC) 3-3, unfinished

6. Nico Roth (FC) won by forfeit

DOUBLES

Quakers defeat Ferrum women, 6-3

FERRUM - Guilford (N.C.) College claimed four wins in singles and two in doubles Tuesday for a 6-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s tennis victory over Ferrum College at the Skeens-Burrows Tennis Complex.

Guilford (1-4, 1-0 ODAC) won for the first time this season.

The Quakers got singles triumphs from Madyson Schreiber (6-2, 6-1) in straight sets at position No.1, Hannah Perdue (6-1, 6-0) in straight sets at position No. 2, Jolie Nhouyvansvong (6-0, 6-0) in straight sets at position No. 3 and Nya Reed (6-1, 6-4) in straight sets at position No. 5

Winning in singles for the Panthers (2-3, 0-1 ODAC) were Esme Atkinson (4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-8)) at position No. 4 and Emma Loughrey (6-2, 6-3) in straight sets at position No. 6

In doubles, the teams of Schreiber and Perdue (8-0) and Nhouyvansvong and Bea Niyibizi (8-7 (7-3)) were triumphant at position Nos. 1 and 2.

Winning for the Panthers was the duet of Morgan Hundley and Loughrey (8-6).

Ferrum returns to action Saturday with two non-conference matches in Tennessee: versus Maryville College at 11 a.m. and Johnson University at 4 p.m.

Ferrum's men's team plays Maryville and Johnson Saturday too.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Gary Holden is Ferrum College's Assistant Athletic Director and Sports Information Director.