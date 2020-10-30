Wilkes is chosen to lead Roanoke tennis teams

SALEM—Chris Wilkes, a former prep tennis player at Franklin County and an assistant principal at Salem, has been named Roanoke College’s men’s and women’s tennis coach. He begins his new endeavor December 1.

Roanoke Director of Athletics Scott Allison confirmed Wilkes hiring in a prepared statement released Tuesday.

Wilkes said a published report that he plans to keep his administrative position at Salem.

Roanoke competes in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). Ferrum College is one of the Maroons’ league rivals in men’s and women’s tennis.

“I am honored to serve as the new tennis coach at Roanoke College,’’ Wilkes said in the statement. “The facilities are amazing and the people I have met have been wonderful.

“I am eager to meet the student-athletes and get to work. I am proud to be part of the Roanoke College team,’’ Wilkes said.

Wilkes takes over the positions Daniel Ragsdale. The Maroons were 1-4 in men’s tennis and 4-3 in women’s tennis prior the cancellation of both campaigns this past spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neither squad had played an ODAC contest among those combined 12 matches.