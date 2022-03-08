Wilkes singes the nets in 18-4 triumph

FERRUM - Wilkes (Pa.) University outscored Ferrum College by 13 goals in the second, third and fourth quarters Sunday en route to an 18-4 non-conference men’s lacrosse triumph over the Panthers at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Wilkes (3-2) led 2-1 after the opening frame before tallying six goals in the second stanza and five each in third period and fourth quarter.

The Panthers (2-3) managed to score one goal in the second quarter and two in the fourth.

Wilkes used a 10-0 surge to turn a 3-2 lead into a 13-2 advantage heading into the final frame.

Wilkes outshot Ferrum, 52-28, and held a 53-46 edge in ground balls.

Also, Wilkes was 21 of 25 in clears as opposed to Ferrum’s 20 of 31 clip, and won 14 of the match’s 25 face offs.

The Panthers committed 32 turnovers to Wilkes’ 27.

Ferrum was 1 of 3 in man-up scoring situations, while Wilkes was 0 of 2.

Luke Palladino and Anthony DelDuca each netted three goals and distributed three assists for Wilkes and Eriic Ormsby scored three goals.

Goalkeeper Ryan Lasher (3-2) collected six saves in 37 minutes of action.

Four players each tallied a goal for the Panthers and three players each passed out an assist.

Goalkeeper Brody Johnson registered 19 saves in 60 minutes of play and Tyler Greaver claimed possession of seven ground balls.

Ferrum’s next match is Saturday against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Shenandoah University.

Match time is 1 p.m. at Adams Stadium.

Panthers stymie Averett rally in two-goal win

FERRUM -Ferrum College netted the match’s first five goals and led 6-1 before holding off a second-half rally by Averett University in an 8-6 non-conference men’s lacrosse victory over the Cougars Friday at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Panthers held leads of 5-0 and 6-1 at intermission.

The Cougars won the third period, 2-1, and the final frame, 3-1.

Averett outshot Ferrum, 43-30, and claimed possession of 33 ground balls to 25 for the Panthers.

The Cougars were 15 of 20 in clears, while the Panthers were 16 of 26.

Each team won nine face offs.

Averett was 1 of 7 in man-up scoring situations, while Ferrum was 1 of 3.

The Cougars committed 27 turnovers to 26 for the Panthers.

Liam Taylor scored two goals and distributed an assist to lead the Cougars and Mike Michaud tallied a goal and passed out two assists.

Goalkeeper Caleb Chester registered eight saves in 60 minutes of play and Jay Etheridge won possession of five ground balls.

Drew Fedorich netted three goals and distributed an assist for Ferrum.

Justin Carroll scored two goals and passes out an assist and Ballard Early totaled two goals.

Goalkeeper Brady Johnson recorded 12 saves in 60 minutes of action.