William Byrd downs FCHS in girls' lacrosse

Tyler Harvey and Adriana Hart each netted four goals Friday, but William Byrd was able to conquer Franklin County, 14-8, in a girls varsity lacrosse match-up of Blue Ridge District rivals.

The match was contested at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field and was the 2021 home opener for the Eagles, led by first-year head coach Amy Dwyer.

FCHS goalkeeper Alexis Blankenship collected 10 saves.

The Blue Ridge District has teams that compete in girls and boys lacrosse, but the league does not crown championship in those sports.

The Eagles are 0-2.