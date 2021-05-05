 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William Byrd downs FCHS in girls' lacrosse
0 comments

William Byrd downs FCHS in girls' lacrosse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
William Byrd downs FCHS in girls' lacrosse

Franklin County’s Adriana Hart scores for the Eagles during the second half of a 14-8 loss to William Byrd at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. Tyler Harvey and Adriana Hart each netted four goals Friday, but William Byrd was able to conquer Franklin County, 14-8, in a girls varsity lacrosse match-up of Blue Ridge District rivals. The match was contested at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field and was the 2021 home opener for the Eagles, led by first-year head coach Amy Dwyer. FCHS goalkeeper Alexis Blankenship collected 10 saves. The Blue Ridge District has teams that compete in girls and boys lacrosse, but the league does not crown championship in those sports. The Eagles are 0-2.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Tyler Harvey and Adriana Hart each netted four goals Friday, but William Byrd was able to conquer Franklin County, 14-8, in a girls varsity lacrosse match-up of Blue Ridge District rivals.

The match was contested at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field and was the 2021 home opener for the Eagles, led by first-year head coach Amy Dwyer.

FCHS goalkeeper Alexis Blankenship collected 10 saves.

The Blue Ridge District has teams that compete in girls and boys lacrosse, but the league does not crown championship in those sports.

The Eagles are 0-2.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Naff lawsuit is dismissed
Sports News

Naff lawsuit is dismissed

  • Updated

FERRUM — Abe Naff’s pursuit of a legal remedy with regards to his firing as Ferrum College’s Director of Athletics has sustained a setback at …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics