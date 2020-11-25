Williams claims victory at Bassmaster Central Open

“I threw in there and he thumped it, but I missed it — twice,” Williams said.

Williams caught his third and final keeper on his spinnerbait spot, but he caught it on the Texas-rigged creature bait.

Branden Hollingshead of Azle, Texas, finished second with 40-6. Turning in the tournament’s biggest comeback, Hollingshead struggled with the Day 1 wind, catching only a pair of keepers for 7 pounds and placed 51st place.

With calmer conditions on Day 2, he found a limit of 20-12 and moved into third. Continuing his improvement, he caught a final-round limit of 12-10 and gained one more spot in the standings.

Targeting deeper rocks on ledges and a couple of isolated trees in 12 to 16 feet, Hollingshead caught his bass on a 3/8-ounce jig with a Yamamoto craw trailer.

“The bite was a lot tougher and I think the fishing pressure was getting to them,” he said. “I could see a lot of fish were suspended up in the water column. I was just hoping one or two of them would pull up there to feed and I could catch them.”

Brian Clark of Haltom City, Texas, finished third with 37-11. Days 1 and 2 saw Clark miss his limit by one fish with weights of 12-12 and 9-3 that put him in 12th, then eighth place.