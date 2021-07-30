Williams, Holley, Firebaugh, Shelton are representing Eagles in Senior Games

SALEM - Three seniors from Franklin County's 2021 varsity baseball squad which won 11 of 13 games and captured the Blue Ridge District championship, will represent the Eagles in the Senior Baseball Games, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14 at Salem Memorial Ballpark/Haley Toyota Field.

Outfielder Michael Williams, designated hitter John Michael Holley and infielder Hayden Firebaugh have been assigned to the Gray Team and will play in the second game of a scheduled doubleheader against the Green Team, according to rosters released this week by the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame, which stages the games.

Williams has signed with Radford University, is a finalist for the Ray Bellamy Award presented by the Hall of Fame, and the 2021 Blue Ridge District Player of the Year.

Holley plans to continue his baseball career at NCAA Division III Averett University, which plays in the USA South Athletic Conference for one more year before joining the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in all sports beginning with the 2022-23 academic year.

FCHS skipper Barry Shelton is coaching in the game for the second year in a row. Joining him in the Gray Team's dugout are Northside head coach Kelly Dampeer and Cave Spring head coach Ricky Lonker.