Williams is a finalist for Bellamy Award

SALEM—Michael Williams, Franklin County’s standout senior center fielder on the Eagles’ 2021 Blue Ridge District title squad that won 11 of 13 games in an abbreviated campaign, is a finalist for the Ray Bellamy Award, presented annually by the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame.

The finalists and the award winner will be recognized on Saturday, Aug. 14 between the two Senior Games scheduled that day at Salem Memorial Ballpark-Haley Toyota Field. First pitch for game one of the doubleheader is 4 p.m.

The presentation of the Posey Oyler Scholarship will be made that day too.

The Bellamy Award’s finalists are voted on by the high school coaches in the Hall of Fame’s eight-county region and by the board members of the HOF.

Joining Williams in the quintet are William Byrd players Tyler Dean and Isaac Fix; Corey Sigmon of Northside; and Holden Wilkerson of Cave Spring.

Williams, a Radford University signee, was voted Blue Ridge District Player of the Year following a campaign that saw him bat. 419 with 12 RBIs. He stole 7 bases in 8 attempts.

Williams collected 13 hits in 31 at bats—four of those hits, all doubles, were for extra bases. He drew 15 walks.