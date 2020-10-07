Willow Creek crowns its 2020 men's champions

In late August, Coty Hearn teamed with Bryce Varner to win Willow Creek County Club’s annual Member-Guest golf tournament.
Sunday, on the fourth day of October, Hearn claimed victory as a single.
Hearn is former prep standout at Class 3 Bassett who as a collegian qualified and competed in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national championship for Patrick Henry Community College (PHCC).
Hearn won gross championship in the Amateur Division for the second straight year.
Hearn carded rounds of 71 and 74 for a 145 total and a two-stroke triumph over Marty Anderson (73-74, 147), a three-time winner in the division since 2006 (2012, 2015, 2018).
Jason Perdue, a 17-handicapper, won the net championship with a 131 (63-68, 131). His gross total was 165.
Perdue is a first-time champion. Anderson has claimed the title three times since 2006 (2006, 2017, 2019).
Casey Eanes, a 12-handicapper, came in second with a 140 (69-71). His gross total was 140.
In the Senior Division, David Mason (72-76, 148) captured top gross honors by 17 strokes over Doug Spencer (80-85, 165).
Steve Keener, last year’s winner in the gross category, claimed first-place laurels in the net class with a 141 (70-71). Keener is a nine handicapper.
Mike Smith, a 19-handicapper, was second at 141 (68-73).
In the Super Senior Division, David Aveline won the gross championship with a 152 (74-78). He finished one stroke ahead of Mike Kelley (75-78, 153).
Mike Brooks, a 19-handicapper, won the net crown in the division with a 122 (57-65). Placing second was Mark Hudson, a 15-handicapper, with a 134 (66-68).
Thirty-one players competed in the two-day, 36-hole, stroke-play event.
Willow Creek Country Club Men’s Golf Champions
Amateur Division Gross (2006-2020)
YEAR PLAYER
2006 Chad Young
2007 Chad Young
2008 Chad Young
2009 Gary Stoneman
2010 Jeff Worley
2011 Jeff Worley
2012 Marty Anderson
2013 Rodney Jones
2014 David Mason
2015 Marty Anderson
2016 Jay Prillaman
2017 Landon Prillaman
2018 Marty Anderson
2019 Coty Hearn
2020 Coty Hearn
Amateur Division Net (2006-2020)
YEAR PLAYER
2006 Marty Anderson
2007 Glennis Young
2008 Eddie Akers
2009 Glennis Young
2010 Luke Mitchell
2011 R.E. Turner III
2012 David Adkins
2013 David Mason
2014 Chad Young
2015 Jeff Johnson
2016 Scott Lynch
David Mason
2017 Marty Anderson
2018 David Mason
2019 Marty Anderson
2020 Jason Perdue
Senior Division Gross (2003-2020)
YEAR PLAYER
2003 Lynn Matherly
2004 Lynn Matherly
2005 Tom Medford
2006 Doug Spencer
2007 David Aveline
2008 David Aveline
2009 Tom Medford
2010 Tom Medford
2011 Tom Medford
2012 Bennie Pearman
2013 Reggie Taylor
2014 Doug Spencer
2015 Tony Hutchins
2016 Kenny Campbell
2017 Everett Wilson
2018 Doug Spencer
2019 Steve Keener
2020 David Mason
Senior Division Net (2003-2020)
YEAR PLAYER
2003 Bob Orris
2004 Bill Chase
2005 David Fox
2006 Bobby Hodges
2007 Doug Spencer
2008 Doug Spencer
2009 Milton Carter
2010 David Aveline
2011 Johnny Turbo
2012 Jesse Sigmon
2013 Mark Hudson
2014 Jim Wray
2015 Jim Wray
2016 Reggie Taylor
2017 Jim Wray
2018 Elbert Foley
2019 Doug Spencer
2020 Steve Keener
Super Senior Division Gross (2013-2020)
YEAR PLAYER
2013 Jesse Sigmon
2014 Cecil Sigmon
2015 Bill Chase
2016 Cecil Sigmon
2017 Jerome Reynolds
2018 Jerome Reynolds
2019 Jerome Reynolds
2020 David Aveline
Super Senior Division Net(2013-2020)
YEAR PLAYER
2013 Earl Akers
2014 Dewey Chitwood
2015 Jesse Sigmon
2016 Jesse Sigmon
2017 Ron Hodges
2018 Gary Thomas
2019 Mike Brooks
2020 Mike Brooks
Information taken from championship plaques that are on display in Willow Creek Country Club’s pro shop.
