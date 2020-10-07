 Skip to main content
Willow Creek crowns its 2020 men's champions
GOLF

Willow Creek crowns its 2020 men's champions

In late August, Coty Hearn teamed with Bryce Varner to win Willow Creek County Club’s annual Member-Guest golf tournament.

Sunday, on the fourth day of October, Hearn claimed victory as a single.

Hearn is former prep standout at Class 3 Bassett who as a collegian qualified and competed in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national championship for Patrick Henry Community College (PHCC).

Hearn won gross championship in the Amateur Division for the second straight year.

Hearn carded rounds of 71 and 74 for a 145 total and a two-stroke triumph over Marty Anderson (73-74, 147), a three-time winner in the division since 2006 (2012, 2015, 2018).

Jason Perdue, a 17-handicapper, won the net championship with a 131 (63-68, 131). His gross total was 165.

Perdue is a first-time champion. Anderson has claimed the title three times since 2006 (2006, 2017, 2019).

Casey Eanes, a 12-handicapper, came in second with a 140 (69-71). His gross total was 140.

In the Senior Division, David Mason (72-76, 148) captured top gross honors by 17 strokes over Doug Spencer (80-85, 165).

Steve Keener, last year’s winner in the gross category, claimed first-place laurels in the net class with a 141 (70-71). Keener is a nine handicapper.

Mike Smith, a 19-handicapper, was second at 141 (68-73).

In the Super Senior Division, David Aveline won the gross championship with a 152 (74-78). He finished one stroke ahead of Mike Kelley (75-78, 153).

Mike Brooks, a 19-handicapper, won the net crown in the division with a 122 (57-65). Placing second was Mark Hudson, a 15-handicapper, with a 134 (66-68).

Thirty-one players competed in the two-day, 36-hole, stroke-play event.

Willow Creek Country Club Men’s Golf Champions

Amateur Division Gross (2006-2020)

YEAR PLAYER

2006 Chad Young

2007 Chad Young

2008 Chad Young

2009 Gary Stoneman

2010 Jeff Worley

2011 Jeff Worley

2012 Marty Anderson

2013 Rodney Jones

2014 David Mason

2015 Marty Anderson

2016 Jay Prillaman

2017 Landon Prillaman

2018 Marty Anderson

2019 Coty Hearn

2020 Coty Hearn

Amateur Division Net (2006-2020)

YEAR PLAYER

2006 Marty Anderson

2007 Glennis Young

2008 Eddie Akers

2009 Glennis Young

2010 Luke Mitchell

2011 R.E. Turner III

2012 David Adkins

2013 David Mason

2014 Chad Young

2015 Jeff Johnson

2016 Scott Lynch

David Mason

2017 Marty Anderson

2018 David Mason

2019 Marty Anderson

2020 Jason Perdue

Senior Division Gross (2003-2020)

YEAR PLAYER

2003 Lynn Matherly

2004 Lynn Matherly

2005 Tom Medford

2006 Doug Spencer

2007 David Aveline

2008 David Aveline

2009 Tom Medford

2010 Tom Medford

2011 Tom Medford

2012 Bennie Pearman

2013 Reggie Taylor

2014 Doug Spencer

2015 Tony Hutchins

2016 Kenny Campbell

2017 Everett Wilson

2018 Doug Spencer

2019 Steve Keener

2020 David Mason

Senior Division Net (2003-2020)

YEAR PLAYER

2003 Bob Orris

2004 Bill Chase

2005 David Fox

2006 Bobby Hodges

2007 Doug Spencer

2008 Doug Spencer

2009 Milton Carter

2010 David Aveline

2011 Johnny Turbo

2012 Jesse Sigmon

2013 Mark Hudson

2014 Jim Wray

2015 Jim Wray

2016 Reggie Taylor

2017 Jim Wray

2018 Elbert Foley

2019 Doug Spencer

2020 Steve Keener

Super Senior Division Gross (2013-2020)

YEAR PLAYER

2013 Jesse Sigmon

2014 Cecil Sigmon

2015 Bill Chase

2016 Cecil Sigmon

2017 Jerome Reynolds

2018 Jerome Reynolds

2019 Jerome Reynolds

2020 David Aveline

Super Senior Division Net(2013-2020)

YEAR PLAYER

2013 Earl Akers

2014 Dewey Chitwood

2015 Jesse Sigmon

2016 Jesse Sigmon

2017 Ron Hodges

2018 Gary Thomas

2019 Mike Brooks

2020 Mike Brooks

Information taken from championship plaques that are on display in Willow Creek Country Club’s pro shop.

Champion Golfer
Champion Golfer

Jesse Sigmon poses with his putter in the clubhouse after carding an ace on hole No. 4 at Willow Creek Country Club while playing a round of g…

