Willow Creek crowns its 2020 men's champions

In late August, Coty Hearn teamed with Bryce Varner to win Willow Creek County Club’s annual Member-Guest golf tournament.

Sunday, on the fourth day of October, Hearn claimed victory as a single.

Hearn is former prep standout at Class 3 Bassett who as a collegian qualified and competed in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national championship for Patrick Henry Community College (PHCC).

Hearn won gross championship in the Amateur Division for the second straight year.

Hearn carded rounds of 71 and 74 for a 145 total and a two-stroke triumph over Marty Anderson (73-74, 147), a three-time winner in the division since 2006 (2012, 2015, 2018).

Jason Perdue, a 17-handicapper, won the net championship with a 131 (63-68, 131). His gross total was 165.

Perdue is a first-time champion. Anderson has claimed the title three times since 2006 (2006, 2017, 2019).

Casey Eanes, a 12-handicapper, came in second with a 140 (69-71). His gross total was 140.

In the Senior Division, David Mason (72-76, 148) captured top gross honors by 17 strokes over Doug Spencer (80-85, 165).