Willow Creek’s Snowman Invitational is this weekend

Two days of play in the annual Snowman Invitational golf tournament at Willow Creek Country Club begins Saturday.

Final-round play is slated for Sunday.

A few openings for teams remain, according to officials with the club.

To register, call the Pro Shop, (540) 483-0797.

Johnny CASA 5K is slated for Dec. 19

The 15th annual Johnny CASA 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19 in Rocky Mount.

The race and the walk talk the starter’s gun at 9 a.m.

The event is being promoted as a superhero-themed, family fun run/walk.

Proceeds benefit the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center (CASA) in Rocky Mount.

Established in August 2001, the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center provides a comprehensive interdisciplinary response to children impacted by the immediate and long-term trauma associated with abuse and neglect.

David Carter (men’s) and Natalie Davis (women’s) are the reigning 5K champions. Both are Franklin County prep distance runners.