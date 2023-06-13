Miles Wilson listened intently throughout Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry’s speech at the 72nd annual B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Awards on Monday evening.

Wilson agreed with everything Pry said about the Hokies’ five fundamentals. He nodded his head when certain topics were brought up, and he even got a chuckle when Pry welcomed everyone in the Hotel Roanoke’s Crystal Ballroom to Lane Stadium for a game in the fall.

Wilson, a William Fleming graduate, is heading to the University of Virginia to study mechanical engineering with a minor in entrepreneurship. Any games he’ll attend will be at Scott Stadium.

He’s also taking an impressive piece of hardware with him to Charlottesville.

Wilson and Roanoke Valley Christian Schools’ Angelina Jones were honored by the Roanoke Jewish Federation as the overall winners of the B’nai B’rith awards during the banquet.

“I was like, ‘I wonder who it’s going to be?’ Then they call my name and I’m like, ‘Oh my word!’” she said.

Salem’s Reese Redford was presented with the Artie Levin Personal Life Award for having the highest citizenship score among the nominees.

“It’s amazing to be surrounded by all these talented people,” Wilson said. “Everybody in this room has put in the work and the hours to be in this room. Just to be in this room with all these other student-athletes, it makes it special.”

Wilson is the first William Fleming graduate honored since Warren Craft in 2015.

“It’s amazing to bring it back home to Fleming and also just being an African-American to bring it back,” Wilson said. He and Fleming classmate Ayanna Henderson were the only Black nominees of the 39 who represented the 20 schools. “Just seeing the room and being one of the only two here is just amazing to represent my people that way.”

The B’nai B’rth Athletic and Achievement Award was conceived by the Israel Friedlander Lodge of Roanoke in 1951 to honor and recognize area male high school seniors who excelled in athletics, scholarship and citizenship. Female athletes were added as award recipients in 1976.

Twenty area high schools submitted male and female nominees, who were judged on their athletic and academic accomplishments and their personal life (community service and extracurricular activities). All were seniors this year.

Madison Holland (sideline and competition cheer) and Nathan Atchue (cross country, indoor track and field, outdoor track and field)were Franklin County’s honorees

Wilson played both football and basketball during his time at Fleming. He shined in the classroom with a 4.41 GPA and was the salutatorian of his senior class.

“That competitiveness, I really wanted that top spot,” he said, “but just being active in the classroom, if you have those principles, you’ll be successful in the classroom and on the field.”

Jones shined on the basketball court for Roanoke Valley Christian. She eclipsed the 1,000-point mark during her high school career and said she was recently inducted into the RVCS Hall of Fame.

“I’m just super grateful and just give all the glory to God and super grateful. That’s all I can say,” she said. “… Especially coming from a private school and playing against a lot of the public schools, it’s a surreal feeling and I’m super grateful to be in this room around all these people.”

Jones said she is enrolling at the United States Air Force Academy Preparatory School and plans on focusing on a career in military strategy.