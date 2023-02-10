Franklin County opened the game with a 17-0 run and led 18-1 at intermission en route to a 33-7 Blue Ridge District girls junior varsity basketball win over Northside Wednesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium in the 2022-2023 season finale for both teams.

The Eagles (13-6, 8-2 Blue Ridge District), who avenged an earlier-season loss to the Vikings, won the third period, 11-4, to make the count 29-5 and outscored the visitors 4-2 in the final frame.

Northside (12-10, 4-6 Blue Ridge District) was held to two field goals and was 3 of 9 (33.3%) from the free-throw line.

Northside did not score its first points until the 1:46 mark of the second stanza.

Miya Anthony finished with three points for the Vikings, while Aliyana Kuilan tallied two points and Kala Waller and Mahagony Peery each had one point.

Franklin County made 12 field goals and was 9 of 23 (39.1%) from the free-throw line.

Myjera Wright led the Eagles with a game-best 12 points and Tytiana Callaway totaled 10 points.

Also scoring were Taleeyah Callaway with three points, Gianna Oullette, Kaylynn Wright and Jada Collins each with two points and Janaya Jamison and Nellie Mae Epperly each with one point.​

Franklin County finishes its season with eight wins in its last 10 games.