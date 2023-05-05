Windy Gap Elementary School has captured the championship of the 2023 Eagle Invitational track and field meet which features fifth-grade teams from each of Franklin County’s 12 elementary schools.

Windy Gap has won the championship of the one-day meet each of the last five years.

The annual meet is staged during the spring semester at Franklin County High School’s Bruce M. Kent Track Field.

Windy Gap finished ahead of second-place Boones Mill Elementary School and third-place Sontag Elementary School.

Here are the winners from individual events:

GIRLS LONG JUMP: Mariah Hash (Snow Creek, first place, 11 feet, 5 inches); Grace Grider (Boones Mill, second place, 10 feet, 8 inches); Amy Song (Windy Gap, third place, 10 feet, 2 inches) and Lily Johnson (Snow Creek, third place, 10 feet, 2 inches).

BOYS LONG JUMP: Will Waters (Dudley, first place, 10 feet, 8 inches); Kaycen Redd (Sontag, second place, 10 feet, 6 inches) and Ryan Shilling (Lee M. Waid, second place,10 feet, 6 inches) and Sam Witcher (Snow Creek, third place, 10 feet, 5 inches).

GIRLS STANDING BROAD JUMP: Bethany Amos (Windy Gap, first place, 6 feet, 8 inches); Jazmin Garcia-Hernadez (Windy Gap, second place, 6 feet, 4 inches) and Kyle Hamilton (Ferrum, second place, 6 feet, 4 inches), and Dakota Yates (Windy Gap, third place, 6 feet, 2 inches).

BOYS STANDING BROAD JUMP: Gabriel Mathena (Windy Gap, first place, 7 feet, 4 inches); Bentley McNeil (Boones Mill, second place, 7 feet); Trevor Cadd (Windy Gap, third place, 6 feet, 6 inches); Tray Muse (Ferrum, third place, 6 feet, 6 inches).

GIRLS SOFTBALL THROW: Maddie Dillon (Boones Mill, first place, 110 feet); Emma Whitt (Boones Mill, second place, 103 feet); Kylie Adkins (Glade Hill, third place, 102 feet).

BOYS SOFTBALL THROW: Michael Walker (Ferrum, first place, 115 feet); Brett Bowles (Callaway, second place, 108 feet), Riley Brengal (Lee M. Waid, third place, 106 feet).

GIRLS 50 METERS: Bethany Amos (Windy Gap, first place, 8.28 seconds); Emilie Castaneda (Sontag, second place, 8.57 seconds); Sarah Aguilar (Sontag, third place, 8.87 seconds); Jamiyah Morman (Rocky Mount, third place, 8.87 seconds).

BOYS 50 METERS: Jaliel Edmunds (Rocky Mount, first place, 8.35 seconds); Brooks Billings (Dudley, second place, 8.75 seconds); Chase McKnight (Burnt Chimney, third place, 8.75 seconds).

GIRLS 100 METERS: Jamiyah Morman (Rocky Mount, first place, 14.87 seconds); Charity Brown (Windy Gap, second place, 15.34 seconds); Ariyanah Johnson (Lee M. Waid, third place,15.59 seconds).

BOYS 100 METERS: Jaliel Edmunds (Rocky Mount, first place, 15.35 seconds); Kaycen Redd (Sontag, second place, 15.37 seconds); Will Waters (Dudley, third place, 15.40 seconds).

GIRLS 200 METERS: Bethany Amos (Windy Gap, first place, 32.32 seconds); Taylor Moore (Snow Creek, second place, 33.68 seconds); Ember Page (Windy Gap, third place, 33.81).

BOYS 200 METERS: Noah Oakman (Rocky Mount, first place, 31.43 seconds); Levi Reynolds (Snow Creek, second place, 31.75 seconds); Liam Willie (Snow Creek, third place, 32.00 seconds).

GIRLS 400 METERS: Amy Song (Windy Gap, first place, 1:21); Brooklyn Smoot (Boones Mill, second place, 1:22); Grace Grider (Boones Mill, third place, 1:23).

BOYS 400 METERS: Brooks Billings (Dudley, first place, 1:22); Axel Espana-Garcia (Boones Mill, second place, 1:23.03); Robert Womblow (Ferrum, third place, 1:23.31).

GIRLS 800 METERS: Amy Song (Windy Gap, first place, 3:11); Grace Grinder (Boones Mill, second place, 3:13); Lily Johnson (Snow Creek, third place, 3:18).

BOYS 800 METERS: Will Waters (Dudley, first place, 3:02.09); Robert Womble ( Ferrum, second place, 3:02.24); Bentley McNeil (Boones Mill, third place, 3:07).

GIRLS 4X100 RELAY: Cook/Aguiliar/Hash/Castenda (Sontag, first place, 1:06.09); Page/Song/Amos/Hernandez-Garcia (Windy Gap, second place, 1:06.59); Smoot/Simmons/Dillon/Grider (Boones Mill, third place, 1:11.54).

BOYS 4X100 RELAY: Claytor/Walker/Muse/Womble (Ferrum, first place, 1:06.25); Patterson/Mommerency/Mathena/Cadd (Windy Gap, second place, 1:10.01); Espana Garcia/Schweitzer/Wimmer/McNeil (Boones Mill, third place, 1:11.07).

CO-ED 4X100 RELAY: Oakman/Moorman/Edmunds/Edmunds (Rocky Mount, first place, 1:06.88); Johnson/Reynolds/Mattox/Carter (Snow Creek, second place, 1:08.56); Jamison/Amos/Redd/Tolong-Santiago (Sontag, third place, 1:11.08).