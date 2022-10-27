Winter sports parents meetings are slated

Meetings for student-athletes planning to compete in winter sports at Franklin County during the 2022-2023 school year and their parents are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1 and Thursday, Nov. 3.

Attendance at one of these meetings is mandatory.

Both meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Elton Bonner Auditorium on the high school campus.

Franklin County competes in boys basketball, girls basketball, wrestling, boys indoor track and field and girls indoor track ad field.

For information, call the Franklin County Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.

Eagles face Cavaliers on the roadDALEVILLE—Franklin County, a week removed from a Blue Ridge District football loss to William Fleming, returns to action on the road against Lord Botetourt.

The game has been moved from Friday night to Saturday night, The Franklin News-Post learned Thursday afternoon.

An illness within Lord Botetourt’s program is the reason for the game’s one-day delay, Franklin County athletic officials said.

Kickoff in Daleville is 7 p.m.

Franklin County is playing on Saturday for the 42nd time; its record in Saturday games is 11-29-1.

The series dates to 1996 and the Cavaliers have a 5-1 series advantage with three straight wins.

Also, Lord Botetourt won the series opener in 1996 and again in 1998.

Franklin County’s lone win was achieved in 1997.

The last time the Eagles faced the Cavaliers in Daleville, Lord Botetourt won in rout-like fashion, 57-7.

Oddly enough, that game was played on a Saturday too.

Franklin County brings a 5-3 record (2-1 Blue Ridge District) into the contest.

In last year’s contest, Lord Botetourt led 35-13 at intermission in a 48-28 triumph.

The Eagles did close the game to seven points, 35-28, courtesy of a 15-point third quarter.

William Fleming’s win last week ended a four-game Eagles’ winning streak

Jahylen Lee, the Eagles’ career leading rusher, is within reach of 4,000 career rushing yards.

Franklin County’s win over Hidden Valley in last September was the program’s 300th.

Eagles sideline boss JR Edwards is five wins shy of becoming the program’s career leader in coaching wins. Now in his eighth year, Edwards is 35-45.

Billy Miles (2000-2005), with 39, holds the standard.

Panthers entertain Bridgewater in penultimate home gameFERRUM—Fresh off its first win of the season, Ferrum College’s football team returns to action Saturday against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe Bridgewater College.

Kickoff at W.B. Adams Stadium is 2 p.m.

Bridgewater (6-1, 3-1 ODAC) is a week removed from a 23-16 league victory over Averett University.

In that triumph, the Eagles rallied for 16 points in the fourth quarter to claim victory.

Ferrum and Bridgewater are meeting for the 20th time; the Panthers lead the series 11-8, but teams have split their last two games with Ferrum winning 14-10 last year and Bridgewater winning in 2020, 26-16.

The Panthers bested Guilford (N.C.) College, 31-17, last week. Quarterback Joshua Luckett (Franklin County) scored two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to snap a stalemate at 17.

With the win, Ferrum leads the all-time series, 19-8.

Volleyball plays first regional match at homeFranklin County, which played Lord Botetourt Thursday night for the Blue Ridge District volleyball championship, opens Class 6 Region A tournament play Tuesday at home.

Franklin County was searching for its second straight league championship.

The Eagles are matched against Thomas Dale in the quarterfinals.

Match time is 6 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The winner travels to James River-Midlothian Wednesday for a semifinal-round match.

The winner of that match advances to play for the regional championship and earns a berth in the Class 6 state tournament.

Franklin County is the two-time Class 6 Region A runner-up (2020, 2021), having lost to Floyd Kellam in the finals each year.

Only the champion advanced to the state tournament in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns.

Last year, Kellam and Franklin County both advanced and the Eagles were defeated by Colgan, which captured the state championship, in the quarterfinals.

Eagles advance to Blue Ridge finalsVINTON- No. 3 seed Franklin County defeated No. 2 seed William Byrd, 3-2, in the semifinals of the 2022 Blue Ridge District volleyball tournament Tuesday in the Terriers’ gymnasium.

The Eagles (10-10), who squared their overall record with the win, rallied from a 2-1 deficit in sets by claiming victories in set Nos. 4 and 5.

Set scores were 25-23, 24-26, 19-25, 25-19, 16-14.

Mills wins Osprey 10KMONETA—Ferrum College freshman distance runner Josh Mills (Franklin County) was victorious Saturday in the Osprey men’s 10K.

Mills covered the 6.1-mile distance in 38:47.62 and won by more than six minutes.

Male age group winners were Michael Doss (20-29, 57:22.92); Benjamin Brabbin (30-39, 47:34.63); Frederick Anderson (40-49, 1:06.26); Robert Stream (50-59, 56:13.67); and Dave Gearhart (60-69, 46:34.57).

Voegtlin Katie won the women’s Osprey 10K in 44:02.52.

Female age group winners were Casey Doss (20-29, 59:13.17); Alisa Morton (30-39, 58:04.42); Elizabeth Schenkel (40-49, 58:57.07); Lori Smilowitz (50-59, 53:33.88); and Linda Morrissett (60-69, 1:03:44.65).

Ben Hiss won the men’s Osprey 5K (3.1 miles) in 19:03.58.

Claiming male age group titles were Walter Adams (19 and younger, 28:37.75); Curtis Armstrong (20-29, 24:16.87); Robert Hiss (40-49, 28:10.34); Michael Meadows (50-59, 22:48.10); Dave Madsen (60-69, 28:35.11); and Paul Shenberger (70 and older, 32:39.48).

Elizabeth Nordquist won the women’s Osprey 5K in 26:52.05.

Female age group winners were Halie Cundiff (19 and younger, 31:23.30); Jami Hyler (40-49, 33:39.72); Tammy Brown (50-59, 32:52.70); Debbie Callahan (60-69, 39:34.74); Diana Shenberger (70 and older, 54:26.98).

BFMS boys, girls hoops open seasonsBenjamin Franklin Middle School’s boys and girls basketball teams open their seasons Tuesday with Roanoke Valley Middle School games against Andrew Lewis Middle School.

The boys team plays on the road at 5 p.m.; the girls squad plays at home at 5 p.m.

On Thursday, both teams take on Northside Middle School at 5 p.m. with the boys at home and the girls on the road.

Fall Par 3 is set for NovemberWillow Creek Country Club’s annual Fall Par 3 golf tournament is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 6.

Registration is available in the pro shop.

Panthers down Averett, 5-2, in women’s soccerDANVILLE—Ferrum College tallied three goals in the first half and two in the second for a 5-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s soccer victory over Averett University Wednesday.

Four players accounted for the Panthers goals: Jadyn Patton, Sydney Miller, Aubrey Billings and Camryn King.

Also, Ferrum (6-8-2, 3-5-1 ODAC) was credited with an own goal early in the second half.

Three goals were produced by an assist as Jamie Adams, Patton and Janelle Manni were credited with those assists.

Goalkeeper Ali Austin (6-8-2) collected two saves.

Ferrum finishes regular-season play Saturday in Lexington against conference foe Washington and Lee University. Match time is 1 p.m.

Panthers sweep Hollins in ODAC volleyballROANOKE—Ferrum College’s volleyball team claimed its first conferene victory of the season Wednesday, 3-0, over Hollins University.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-17, 25-14.

The Panthers (9-18, 1-11 ODAC) tallied 11 of the match’s first 13 points en route to their win in the first set.

In the second set, Ferrum responded to a 4-1 deficit by crafting a 9-3 scoring surge to produce a 10-7 edge.

The Panthers claimed the win after a kill by Alex Christoff (Franklin County) and a Hollins attack error.

In the third set, Ferrum led 11-9, then clinched the match courtesy of a 14-5 run.

For Hollins (9-20, 0-12 ODAC), Zoe Brooks distributed 18 assists, Zoe Miranda collected eight digs, Kenna Esqibel registered six kills and six digs and Ellie Lynch recorded six kills.

Taylor Joyner led the Panthers with 11 kills and Shelby Waltrip passed out 11 assists and tallied five kills.

Also, Kalee Bunn distributed 11 assists, Sami Kircher totaled eight digs and Airiana Beverly had seven blocks. Bridgewater tops Ferrum in field hockeyFERRUM—Bridgewater College netted three goals in the third period period to break a halftime stalemate and defeat Ferrum College, 4-1, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey match Wednesday at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The count was even at 1 at intermission after each team scored in the second stanza.

Brianna Coerper tallied the Panthers’ lone goal, courtesy of a Jenna Theron assist.

Daphne Daymude totaled three goals for Bridgewater (6-8, 2-4 ODAC) and Kylie Amberger scored one.

Carynn Klingler distributed three assists and Rachel Fitzpatrick passed out one.

Ferrum (4-12, 0-7 ODAC) finishes its 2022 season Saturday against league rival Virginia Wesleyan University.

Match time is 2 p.m. in Virginia Beach.