Wire-to-wire lead keeps Eagles undefeated

Franklin County built a 21-3 lead after the opening quarter and cruised past Magna Vista, 76-48, in a non-district boys varsity basketball game Wednesday night at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles (5-0) defeated the Warriors for the second time this season.

Magna Vista didn’t convert its first field goal until the 7:01 mark of the second stanza.

Franklin County held leads of 6-8, 12-1, 14-2 and 21-3 in the opening stanza.

Nasir Holland, Randy Clark, Haven Mullins, Eli Foutz and Jeffrey Hairston accounted for the Eagles’ 21 first-quarter points.

Franklin County took the second stanza, 21-18 to double the score, 42-21, at intermission.

Kendal Mattox swished two 3-point field goals during the frame and Foutz hit one.

The Eagles held advantages of 18 points, 20 points, 21 points and 23 points during the frame.

Franklin County opened the second half with a 6-0 run to push the spread to 27 points, 48-21.

The difference reached 30 points, 56-26, after a Mullins free throw, a Hairston trey and four points by Clark on a field goal and two free throws.

Franklin County led 58-30 and 60-33 as the quarter reached its conclusion.

The count was 66-42 after a Mattox basket in the final frame and 71-45 after a David Kasey deuce.

The Eagles answered Magna Vista’s last field goal—a 3-pointer by Landon Hall- with the game’s final points—a field goal and a free throw by Jayden Boyd-Taylor.

Magna Vista made 17 field goals, five of which were 3 pointers and was 9 of 21 (42.9%) from the free-throw line.

Javin Hairston led the Warriors with 14 points and Hall, who four 3-pointers, tallied 12.

Also scoring were Simeon Moore with seven points, Jaken Ford with five points (one 3-pointer), TraQuan Hairston with four points, Christian Millner with three points, Nicholas Bokman with two points and Ethan Stockton with one point.

Franklin County converted 27 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers and was 17 of 23 (74%) from the free-throw line.

The Eagles were led by a quartet of double-figure scorers and 10 players contributed points to the victory.

Foutz scored a team-best 14 points, while Holland, Mattox and Clark each netted 10 points.

Also scoring were Hairston with nine points, Kasey and Nyzaih McHeimer each with six points, Boyd-Taylor and Mullins each with five points and Zachory Swanson with one point.

Franklin County’s next game is today against Patrick Henry.

Tip off at Hawkins Gym is 7 p.m.