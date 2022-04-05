Women's quartet takes third in 4x400

HARRISONBURG - The quartet of Jordan Hairston, Tejah Yates, Stephanie Ojeda and Genesis Pineiro placed third in the 4x400 meter relay for Ferrum College’s women’s track and field team at the EMU Legacy Meet, hosted by Eastern Mennonite University at Bomberger Field Track.

Hairston finished third in the 200-meter dash, while Pineiro came in fourth in the 400-meter dash and Arianna Beverley was sixth in the 100-meter dash.

Also, Yates was 14th in the 200-meter dash and Escarlen Vasquez was 12th in the 800-meter run.

For Ferrum’s men’s team, Jaden Clark and Michael Hamm took second and third in the 100-meter dash, while Hamm and Clark finished third and fourth in the 200-meter dash.

Hamm’s 200-meter time of 22.28 seconds is a season-best

Rob Tarver and Zion Wade were 11th and 12th in the 100-meter dash and Tarver and Quvadus Spratley were 17th and 18th in the 200-meter dash.

Dom Philpot claimed fourth in thr 400-meter dash, while Elijah Simmons was eighth.

Kevin Tate placed fifth in the 800-meter run, followed by Seth Shafer in 11th and Jake DiLauro in 21st.

In the 1,500-meter run, Noah Swaney was 19th and Greyson Crouch was 21st.

In the 5,000-meter run, Clayton Stanford (Franklin County) finished sixth and Tysen Gotschi came in seventh

“It was another day with tough conditions - very windy and cold,’’ Ferrum head coach Mark White said. “It’s hard to run real fast in this weather, but we are learning to do it for sure.’’

Ferrum’s next meet is the WildCat Invitational Saturday in Lynchburg.

Randolph College is the host school.

Randolph-Macon tops Ferrum women

FERRUM - Randolph-Macon College swept singles and doubles play Sunday in a 9-0 defeat of Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s tennis match at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

The Yellow Jackets (4-4, 2-3 ODAC) won each of the six singles matches in straight sets and each of the three, eight-game pro sets in doubles.

The Panthers (3-10, 0-6 ODAC) won 13 games in singles and eight in doubles.

Ferrum’s next match is Friday against Johnson (Tenn.) University.

The match is part of a non-conference doubleheader with the Panthers’ men’s squad.

Match time is 4 p.m.

Randolph-Macon sweeps Ferrum men

FERRUM - Randolph-Macon College won all six singles matches in straight sets and swept doubles play Sunday in a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s tennis triumph over Ferrum College at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-3, 3-1 in the ODAC.

The Panthers (2-10, 0-7 ODAC) won 10 games in singles and five in three, eight-game pro sets in doubles.

Ferrum’s next match is Friday against Johnson (Tenn.) University.

The match is part of a non-conference doubleheader with the Panthers’ women’s squad.

Match time is 4 p.m.

Shenandoah downs Ferrum in ODAC play

WINCHESTER - Shenandoah University netted 18 goals in thr first three quarters Saturday in a 20-7 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s lacrosse victory over Ferrum College at Shentel Stadium.

The Hornets (7-3, 2-0 ODAC) broke a 2-2 first-quarter deadlock by netting five unanswered goals over a period of 14 1/2 minutes.

By intermission, the difference was still five goals, 10-5.

Shenandoah dominated the third period, outscoring Ferrum (4-6, 1-2 ODAC) 8-0.

Each team netted two goals in the final frame.

The Hornets outshot the Panthers, 38-13, and they won possesion of 16 ground balls to five for Ferrum.

Shenandoah was 7 of 8 in clears to 9 of 19 for the Panthers.

Ferrum committed 15 turnovers, while the Hornets were charged with eight.

Shenandoah had seven player-avantage scoring opportunities, but failed to convertn on any of those chances.

Gabriella Raspanti netted four goals and passed out an assist for the Hornets and Emma Stiffler tallied two goals and distributed seven assists.

Goalkeeper Ashley MacFarlane (7-3) collected one save in 30 minutes of action.

For Ferrum, Willow Cooper, Micaela Harvey and Erin Reynolds each scored two goals and Cooper passed out an assist.

The Panthers’ next match is Wednesday against ODAC rival Randolph College.

Match time is 7 p.m. in Lynchburg.

Panthers net 20 goals in triumph over Warren Wilson

FERRUM - Ferrum College produced early leads of 5-0 and 7-1 and an eight-goal advantage at intermission Saturday in a 20-3 non-conference men’s lacrosse triumph over Warren Wilson (N.C.) College at W.B. Adams Stsdium.

The Panthers (3-6) outscored Warren Wilson (0-11), 11-2, after intermission.

Ferrum outshot Warren Wilson, 46-12, and claimed possession of 44 ground balls to 17 for Warren Wilson.

The Panthers were 17 of 21 in clears to 17 of 26 for Warren Wilson.

Ferrum won 24 of the match’s 27 face offs.

Warren Wilson was 0 of 6 in man-up scoring opportunities to Ferrum’s 0 of 0 clip.

Demonte Cosby scored two goals and Accian Lambert scored one.

Goalkeeper Colin Stanford (0-11) recorded 15 saves and won possession of six ground balls.

Justin Carroll netted five goals for the Panthers and Drew Fedorich tallied four goals and passed out two assists.

Goalkeeper Brody Johnson (3-6) registered four saves and Tyler Greaver claimed possession of 12 ground balls.

Ferrum’s next match is Saturday against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe Virginia Wesleyan University.

Match time in Virginia Beach is 2 p.m.