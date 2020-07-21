Wright competes for West All-Stars

LYNCHBURG — Rising Franklin County senior Jared Wright competed for the West All-Stars in this past weekend’s Commonwealth Games of Virginia All-Star Baseball tournament at Liberty University.
Wright, who played first base for the West, collected one hit — a double — in seven official plate appearances in the tournament.
The West squad finished 1-3 in the three-day event with its lone victory coming over the North All-Stars, which captured the gold medal by besting the East All-Stars, 8-3, Sunday.
The West dropped a 7-3 decision to the Central All-Stars in extra innings in Sunday’s bronze medal contest.
In pool play, the West dropped a pair of two-run decisions to the Central and the East before besting the North in its final game prior to the medal round.
Former William Byrd head baseball coach Rodney Spradlin was the skipper for the West squad. His assistants were Neil Zimmerman, Randy Boone and Ryan Gilleland.
Zimmerman, Byrd’s head coach, is a former standout player for the Terriers and for Ferrum College.
TOURNAMENT SCORES:
POOL PLAY- Central 12, West 10; North 13, East 9; North 8, Central 6; East 8, West 6; East 12, Central 5; West 17, North 8.
MEDAL PLAY- Central 7, West 3 (bronze); North 8, East 3 (gold).
Annual Christian Heritage golf tournament is Aug. 8
HARDY — Christian Heritage Academy is hosting its annual golf tournament fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 8 at The Westlake Golf and Country Club.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit the school’s athletic program.
Shot-gun start is 1 p.m.
Format is Captain’s Choice.
Cost is $300 per four-player team.
Cost includes all golf tees, door prizes, dinner and a post-tournament awards ceremony.
Awards will be presented to the top finishers and the winners of the longest drive and closest to the pin competitions.
Registration ends Friday, July 31.
Teams that register by Friday (July 24) will receive a CHA Knights Golf Tournament athletic shirt.
For team registration, contact Tim Wilson by email: twilson@ferrum.edu .
For sponsorship opportunities, contact Nancy Castillo by email: ncastillo@chaknights.org .
Bailey quartet wins Hank Norton Memorial golf tournament
TROUTVILLE — Former Ferrum College golf standout Brandon Bailey anchored the winning foursome of Saturday’s annual Hank Norton Memorial golf tournament at the Botetourt Golf & Swim Club.
Bailey and partners Nick Overholt, Tim Prillaman and Cole Fuller claimed top tournament laurels with 52, one stroke better than the second-place quartet and two strokes better than the third-place team.
Bailey is a two-time NCAA Division III All-American and a former national tournament qualifier.
Individual winners were Chris Jewell (longest drive, ninth hole), Carter Vance (closest to the pin, 10th hole) and Prillaman (closest to the pin, 16th hole).
Junior-Senior tournament begins Thursday at The Westlake
HARDY — The annual Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Junior, Senior and Super Senior tournament begins Thursday at The Westlake Golf and Country Club.
The two-day, 36-hole, stroke-play event concludes Friday at Hanging Rock Golf Club in Salem.
Carson Moore of Boones Mill, an eighth-grade student at Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hardy's Slade Aliff and Samir Davidov, the reigning Blue Ridge District champion and league Player of the Year from Lord Botetourt. are in the Juniors field.
Thirty-seven players are entered in the Seniors tournament.
Forty players are entered in the Super Seniors tournament.
Among those is Gary Stoneman of Rocky Mount who plays out of Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club in Huddleston.
The Westlake is the host for the SML Invitational
HARDY — Registration is open for the Smith Mountain Lake Invitational golf tournament.
The one-day, 18-hole, stroke-play tournament is sponsored and staged annually by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC).
The tournament is slated for The Westlake Golf and Country Club, Friday, August 28.
The tournament was postponed from its earlier, original scheduled date because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The annual Smith Mountain Lake Invitational golf tournament is an excellent way to showcase companies, meet new business prospects and entertain top clients — all while enjoying a day of relaxation on one of the area’s finest golf courses,” SMLRCC Executive Director Christopher Finley said.
Format is Captain’s Choice.
Lunch is scheduled for 11 a.m., followed by warm-up on the driving range and putting green before the 1 p.m. shot-gun start.
Prizes are to be presented to the top three teams and the winners of the men’s and women’s longest drive and closest to the pin contests following the conclusion of tournament play.
Finley said SMLRCC is working with management at The Westlake Golf and Country Club to follow the required Phase Three guidelines to ensure the safety of players, staff, and volunteers.
Sponsorship opportunities are available at a variety of levels starting at $125 on a first-come, first-served basis.
In addition to serving as great opportunity to spotlight a business and feature products and services, certain sponsorship levels include entry fees for players.
For more information or to sign up, log on to www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-invitational-golf-tournament or contact Cheryl Ward, events director, (540) 721-1203 or cward@visitsmithmountainlake.com.
Franklin County seeks nominations for third HOF class
Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Sports Hall of Fame (HOF) Class of 2020.
Applications are available on line, in the high school’s athletic office or at the school division’s Central Office.
Completed packages are due by the end of July.
The school inducted its inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2018 and the second class in 2019.
Fifteen individuals, eight from the inaugural class and seven from the second class, are enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to athletics at FCHS.
A selection committee that includes FCHS Athletic Director Crystal Worley and Principal Jon Crutchfield will review the nominations and choose the inductees.
A nominee must have been a player, coach, administrator or contributor. The nominee should have made a worthy contribution to the success of the Eagles’ athletic program and should be a good representative of Franklin County athletics through his or her life with high moral and ethical standards.
Former athletes must be FCHS graduates and must be 10 years removed from high school to be eligible for nomination.
Inductees will receive an honorary plaque and commemorative coin.
The name of each Hall of Fame member is placed on a plaque that is on display in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The inductees are required to provide FCHS with memorabilia that will be displayed for one year from the date of induction.
South Boston Speedway sets practice for Friday
SOUTH BOSTON — South Boston Speedway (SBS) officials, continuing with plans to host a 2020 season, have scheduled an open practice for Friday, July 24.
The open practice will be held from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and is open to drivers and teams in the Late Model Stock Car, Limited Sportsman, Pure Stock and Hornets division.
“While we have not been able to host any racing events this season, we still hope to be able to have a 2020 season,” said SBS General Manager Cathy Rice.
“The open practice on July 24 will give drivers and teams in our four racing divisions an opportunity to get some time on the track to do some testing and prepare for when we are able to start hosting racing events.”
SBS officials said even though some of the restrictions in Virginia’s re-opening plan have been eased, the track cannot hold racing events.
“While the Commonwealth of Virginia has moved into Phase 3 of its Forward Virginia state re-opening plan and some restrictions have been lifted, restrictions that remain in place do not make it feasible to hold our regular racing events,” Rice said.
“Our staff at South Boston Speedway is continuing to move forward in preparing for the start of racing, and South Boston Speedway is committed to having a 2020 racing season.
When state officials lift restrictions enough to make it feasible for us to hold our regular racing events we will return to racing.”
In the meantime, SBS remains open for testing with the procedures that are in place.
SBS’s main office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the speedway is operating under Virginia, Halifax County and CDC regulations and guidelines.
Rice said the speedway staff deeply appreciate the support the track has received from fans, sponsors, race teams, drivers and the community.
“We thank everyone for your support of South Boston Speedway.We have missed seeing you and we hope we can start our racing season soon.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!