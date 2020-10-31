Xfinity Series to race twice in Martinsville in 2021

MARTINSVILLE - Saturday’s visit to Martinsville Speedway by the NASCAR Xfinity Series will not be a mere cameo.
The series, which was making its first trip to the Henry County oval since 2006, is coming back next season not once but twice.
The 2021 schedule has the Xfinity Series racing here on Friday, April 9 under the lights for the first time and on Saturday, Oct. 30 in the penultimate event of the season for the second year in a row.
The October race will be the final postseason qualifier for the series’ championship race in Phoenix, Ariz. the following weekend.
The Xfinity Series raced at Martinsville from its debut year in 1982 through 1994, then it went on a hiatus from the track until 2006.
From 1970 to 1981, the series was known as the Late Model Sportsman division.
Sam Ard scored three wins, while Harry Gant and local campaigner Jimmy Hensley each won twice during the 1982-94 time frame.
NASCAR Hall of Famer Terry Labonte was victorious in March 1994 when he carried the MW Windows sponsorship, and current Cup driver Kevin Harvick captured the checkered flag in the 2006 race.
The series has one date scheduled at Richmond Raceway next season: on Saturday, Sept. 11. as part of a day-night doubleheader with the NASCAR Cup Series. The 2021 season marks Richmond’s 75th anniversary.
A yet to be announced race is part of the weekend too with comformation on the event coming soon, according to a press release from the track.
Martinsville and Richmond are hosting the Cup Series in back-to-back weekends next season: Martinsville on Saturday, April 10, Richmond on Sunday, April 18.
This schedule arrangement last occurred in 1967. It happened for the first time in 1955.
The series has not visited its two Virginia tracks in the same month since April 2017.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!