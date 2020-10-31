Xfinity Series to race twice in Martinsville in 2021

MARTINSVILLE - Saturday’s visit to Martinsville Speedway by the NASCAR Xfinity Series will not be a mere cameo.

The series, which was making its first trip to the Henry County oval since 2006, is coming back next season not once but twice.

The 2021 schedule has the Xfinity Series racing here on Friday, April 9 under the lights for the first time and on Saturday, Oct. 30 in the penultimate event of the season for the second year in a row.

The October race will be the final postseason qualifier for the series’ championship race in Phoenix, Ariz. the following weekend.

The Xfinity Series raced at Martinsville from its debut year in 1982 through 1994, then it went on a hiatus from the track until 2006.

From 1970 to 1981, the series was known as the Late Model Sportsman division.

Sam Ard scored three wins, while Harry Gant and local campaigner Jimmy Hensley each won twice during the 1982-94 time frame.