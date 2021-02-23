Yarborough receives ODAC accolades

Paige Love led Pfeifer with three hits, while Walter, Mickles, Ashlyn Kennedy and Reece Davis each collected two.

For Ferrum, Arielle Eure collected three hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs.

Also with hits were Keri Hamlett, Bayley Cunningham, Emily Cook, Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) and Carly Nelson each with one.

Cunningham drove in two runs and Hamlett stole a base.

Pfeifer used three pitchers. Starter Ashlyn Kennedy (1-0) worked 5 1/3 innings for the win.

Erin Nelson (0-1) was charged with the loss. She struck out two, walked one and permitted seven runs, three of which were earned.

Nelson faced 33 batters in her complete-game effort. She threw 105 pitches, 69 for strikes.

In the second game, Pfeiffer overcame a 1-0 deficit by scoring three runs in the third and four in the fifth.

The Falcons outhit the Panthers, 11-4, and played error-free defense, while the Panthers committed the game’s lone blunder. Three of those hits were for extra bases: all doubles.

Brown was 1 of 3 with a double, a run and an RBI.