ASHLAND - Randolph-Macon College scored eight of the game’s first nine runs in an 11-5 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball game Sunday.

The Yellow Jackets (11-2, 2-0 ODAC) manufactured three runs in the first, three in the third and two in the fourth for an 8-1 lead.

The Panthers (3-11, 0-2 ODAC) cut their deficit two three runs, 8-5, by scoring one run in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Then, Randolph-Macon, ranked No. 15 nationally, secured the win with a two-run seventh and a one-run eighth.

The Yellow Jackets outhit the Panthers, 12-11.

Ferrum committed two errors, while Randolph-Macon was charged with one.

Myles Webb, a Randolph-Macon junior, belted a double and a home run, scored three runs and drove in two runs.

Also, the Yellow Jackets got doubles from Hunter Cole and Carter Johnson.

In the first inning, Randolph-Macon produced its initial run on a bases-loaded walk with two outs, followed by Aaron Lautenschlager’s two-run single that pushed the spread to 3-0.

Webb hit his second home run of the season in the third. A sacrifice fly and a Lautenschlager ground out raised the count to 6-0.

In the fourth, doubles by Webb and Cole accounted for two runs and an 8-1 lead.

Leading 8-5, Randolph Macon scored when one of its batters was hit by a pitch and on a sacrifice fly.

Leading 10-5, the Yellow Jackets finished the scoring on a base hit.

Webb finished with two hits, three runs and two RBI, Lautenschlager drove in three runs, Chaz Harvey collected three hits, drove in two runs and scored one, Cole was 1 of 2 with three walks, three runs and one RBI and Carter Schmitt totaled two hits and scored twice.

Drew Ramos (2-0) claimed the victory for Randolph-Macon, while Cameron Mullins (0-2), a former Franklin County standout right-hander, was charged with the loss.

Ferrum's loss is its sixth in a row.

The Panthers visit Hampden-Sydney College Sunday. March 19 for an ODAC doubleheader with games scheduled for noon and 4 p.m.

No. 15 Yellow Jackets double Panthers’ count

ASHLAND - Randolph-Macon College (R-MC), ranked No. 15 nationally, scored once in the last of the seventh and two runs in the bottom of the eighth for a 6-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball victory over Ferrum College Saturday in the 2023 league opener for both clubs.

The score was tied at 3 through 6 1/2 innings.

The Panthers (3-10, 0-1 ODAC) scored first and led 1-0 until the Yellow Jackets tallied two runs in the last of the fourth when Myles Webb delivered a lead-off single, then moved to second on a walk to Carter Johnson.

Both Webb and Johnson came home on a double - Randolph-Macon’s lone extra basehit - by Lincoln Lubsen to put the Yellow Jackets ahead 2-1.

Ferrum regained the lead, 3-2, by scoring twice in the top of the sixth.

In the last of the frame, Johnson drew a one-out walk, advanced to third on a hit-and-run single through the right side by Lubsen and scored on a ground out by Aaron Lautenschlager to square the count.

In the seventh, Randolph-Macon (10-2, 1-0 ODAC) broke the deadlock and manufactured what proved to be the winning run.

Grayson Bush collected a lead-off single, stole second, moved to third on a line out to right field and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ethan Iannuzzi for a 4-3 edge.

In the eighth, Randolph-Macon scored twice.

Johnson drew a one-out walk, stole second and came home on a Lubsen base hit.

Lubsen advanced to second on a balk, advanced to third on an infield single by Matt Myers. Later, Myers scored on an error.

Ferrum outhit Randolph-Macon 9-8 with Enrique Diaz and Nick Funk each smacking a double.

Ferrum’s Raleigh Walker (0-2) was charged with the loss.

Hayden struck out nine in six innings of work fior the Yellow Jackets. He allowed seven hits and one walk.

Cole Snead (2-0) tossed a scoreless seventh inning to earn the win.

Cole Stamm made his fifth appearance in relief and claimed his fifth save. He tossed two scoreless innings, permitting one hit and one walk.

Webb collected two hits and scored a run and Johnson walked three times and scored three runs.