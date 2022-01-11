Yellow Jackets hand Panthers a ninth loss, 75-45

ASHLAND - Randolph-Macon College tallied the game’s first eight points and 19 of the last 23 Saturday for 75-45 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball victory over Ferrum College at Crenshaw Gym.

With the victory, the Yellow Jackets (7-3, 5-0 ODAC) remain undefeated in league play, while the Panthers (4-9, 2-4 ODAC) suffer their ninth loss of the season, including four in conference play.

Randolph-Macon led 25-12 after the first quarter and by 18 points, 42-24 at intermission, after taking the second stanza by five points, 17-12.

Ferrum erased three points from the deficit by winning the third period, 17-14.

Leading 56-41 at the start of the final frame, the Yellow Jackets responded with a 16-0 scoring blitz to push the spread to 31 points, 72-41.

Neither team shot better than 35% from the field - Randolph-Macon was 23 of 67 (34.3%), while Ferrum was 14 of 45 (31.1%).

The Yellow Jackets outrebounded the Panthers by 30, 53-23.

At game’s end, Randolph-Macon held advantages in assists (18-4), points off turnovers (23-13), second-chance points (25-2) and bench points (37-0), while Ferrum held edges in points in the paint (20-14) and fastbreak points (7-4).

The Panthers committed 19 turnovers to the Yellow Jackets’ 17.

Randolph-Macon placed five players in double figures.

Allison Burdette led the Yellow Jackets with 15 points, while Marisa Ziegler, Juliana Park and Catherine Kagey each netted 11 points and Becca Anthony scored 10.

Kagey completed a double-double with 17 rebounds and passed out four assists.

Kayla Cabiness totaled a game-best 24 points, including two 3-pointers, and Cameron Hawkins tallied 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

Ferrum’s next game is Wednesday against ODAC rival Guilford (N.C.) College.

Tip off is 7 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.